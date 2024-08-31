Can you play Black Ops 6 beta with Game Pass?

If you are wondering whether you can play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 beta with Game Pass, the simple answer is yes. You can easily access the BO6 beta using this subscription service. While one can pre-order the title to get access to its beta, the Xbox Game Pass makes it more convenient to do the same without having to actually purchase the game.

This article will mention details regarding how you can play the Black Ops 6 beta with the Xbox Game Pass.

Play Black Ops 6 beta with Game Pass

You can get a taste of what this title has in store for you through the Black Ops 6 beta via the Xbox Game Pass. More importantly, you can decide whether you want to buy it by trying out all the multiplayer maps and modes in this version.

To play the Black Ops 6 beta using the Game Pass, you can subscribe to one of these three monthly plans: Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Console, or PC Game Pass.

You can easily play the Black Ops 6 beta with Game Pass (Image via Activision)

Here are the steps you need to follow to access the Black Ops 6 beta through the Game Pass:

Open the official Xbox Game Pass website on your device. Log in with your Microsoft account. Scroll down until you see all monthly Game Pass subscription plans. Choose between Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass Console.

After selecting your desired subscription plan, you need to complete the payment by selecting your preferred method. While Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99, Game Pass Console and PC Game Pass are available for $10.99 and $9.99, respectively.

Additionally, you can also play the Black Ops 6 beta using the Game Pass for $1 by subscribing to the service for a 14-day trial. After this period ends, you will have to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate for $16.99 unless you cancel your trial in advance.

That's pretty much everything you need to know about accessing the Black Ops 6 beta with the Game Pass service. The early access period for the beta will last until September 4, 2024. Hence, you need to hurry up in subscribing to the service to enjoy the Black Ops 6 beta content.

