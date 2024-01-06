5 best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

When it comes to the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, there are plenty of incredible options. These aren’t focused on any one particular build or playstyle, either. I went through the list and found the ones that I think, in general, offer the most power or usefulness as you progress through the Classic-era servers. As 2024 rolls on, there will be future updates to this game mode, with even more Runes and ways to play the various classes.

When those updates launch, we will revisit this list and add more noteworthy options. However, as of the current content, these are the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Your favorites may vary, however, and that’s perfectly fine. This is just one writer’s list of wants for Druid gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

1) Fury of Stormrage (Chest)

Fury of Stormrage, as a spellcasting main, is one of my absolute favorite abilities. It’s easily among the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. Used in both the Restoration and Feral DPS load-outs, this ability reduces the mana cost of Wrath by 100%. Then, each time you deal damage with Wrath, you have a 12% chance for your next Healing Touch cast within 15s to be instant. Having access to a spammable, mana-free spell? You can’t beat that.

You’ll unlock this one incredibly early as part of your first Druid trainer quest in either Teldrassil or Mulgore. Completing that quest will give you a powerful skill that you can use in a variety of ways.

2) Wild Growth (Hands)

While Druids aren’t the best healers on the Classic-era servers, Wild Growth really helps give them an edge in combat. It heals all of a player’s party members within 40 yards over 7s. The heal starts off quickly and will taper off as the duration begins to wrap up. It’s also an Instant cast spell, making it one of the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery based on that alone.

While in Moonglade, you can pick up the Trial of the Owls quest from Loganaar to unlock this Rune. Retrieve the three Owl symbols from NE Ashenvale (89, 41), The Twilight Grove (50, 35), and Hillsbrad (swim between 36, 76, and 54, 82 in less than two minutes via aquatic form).

3) Starsurge (Legs)

As far as the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery go, Starsurge is certainly one of the most fun options. It rains down arcane damage and also benefits from most talents and effects that trigger/benefit Wrath and Starfire. You can even pick it up at level 1 if you want to make it an incredibly powerful leveling rune - but that’s quite dangerous.

To unlock this Druid Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, head to the Wetlands (35, 14) and look for a Dwarf in a cave. He gives you a Marshroom, which will let you speak to a Frog on a stump in a pond. This is found at coordinates (31, 18) and the Frog will give you the Starsurge Rune.

4) Mangle (Hands)

I was torn between Mangle and Lacerate for melee representation. However, I prefer Mangle and the damage it does over Lacerate. What makes this one of the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery is the instant 160% normal damage and the additional 30% damage from Bleed effects and Shred for an additional minute. It also triggers any Claw and Maul modifiers you might have.

If you’re on the Alliance side, it drops from Rageclaw (and is part of the Druid of the Claw quest). On the Horde side, it drops from Flatland Prowler (and is also needed for The Hunter’s Way quest) or the Prairie Wolf Alpha (needed for Wildmane Totem quest). When you use the idol, you must keep your Rage over 50 for a full minute. Then, use the idol again to unlock Mangle - one of the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

5) Wild Strikes (Chest)

Wild Strikes is great for Druid tanks and is one of the best Druid Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery. It's a great party buff, as it's basically Druid Windfury. When you’re in Cat, Bear, or Dire Bear Form, your party members within 20 yards gain increased combat ferocity.

This means each melee hit has a 20% chance of granting the attacker an extra attack with 20% additional Attack Power. However, if you have Windfury Totem active (from a Horde Shaman), this doesn’t do anything. Just communicate with your party to make sure there’s no overlap.

If you want the Idol of the Wild, slay level 14-15 Grimtotem Tauren NPCs in the southeastern entrance of Stonetalon Mountains (80, 88). Equip the idol, and use a direct heal (not a HoT) on 10 friendly beasts. Druids in Bear Form and Hunter Pets count. Then, use the idol again to wrap up the quest.

As WoW Classic Season of Discovery continues throughout 2024, we’ll see more powerful Runes pop up for Druid players. For now, these are our picks for the best options to hunt down on the Classic-era servers.