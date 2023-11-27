5 best weapons in Warframe below Mastery Rank 7

Warframe is an action-role-playing third-person shooter that offers players multiple weapons and gears to become the ultimate killer. The game has playable content that is completely free, but restricted because low Mastery Rank. There are a wide range of primary guns, sidearms, and melee options that one can unlock by leveling up their ranks.

Although all weapons cannot be used because of Mastery Rank restrictions in Warframe, some work exceptionally well, even at low ranks. That said, here's a list of the best weapons below Mastery Rank 7.

5 best beginner weapons in Warframe

1) Sobek

Sobek is an automatic shotgun with great damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Sobek is an automatic shotgun that players under Mastery Rank 7 can use. It has excellent accuracy for a shotgun, and offers a high chance of applying status effect. Players can use the Shattering Justice and the Acid Shells mod for optimal performance. The former provides a +90% status chance to the weapon, while the latter can explode the enemies upon death.

Although the gun offers high damage and high ammo storage, it lacks in certain areas. The Sobek has slow reload speed, and has one of the slowest fire rates. Although the gun is lacking in certain areas, it can be fun for Warframe players under Mastery Rank 7.

2) Boltor

Boltor is an assault rifle that shoots bolt projectile (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Boltor is an assault rifle that shoots bolt projectiles instead of regular bullets. It requires a Mastery Rank of 3 to be used and has an excellent magazine size. Players can get their hands on this weapon by purchasing its blueprints through the market or completing the Venus to Mercury Junction.

The gun has a low recoil and can fling enemies once killed, damaging everything in their way. While the Boltor is a potent assault rifle, it offers a low critical chance and has extremely slow reload speed. Except for that, it's a pretty fun weapon to use and can be extremely helpful against mobs.

3) Xoris

Xoris is a glaive-type melee that deals slash damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Xoris is a throwable glaive-type melee Warframe weapon that travels a certain distance when thrown and returns to the user's hand. It is one of the most used melee options and requires Mastery Rank 4 to equip. The weapon offers slash damage and infinite combo duration to the user. The Xoris bounces off three times before returning, and has the highest explosion radius among all the glaves.

While it is an exponential Warframe weapon, it lacks damage and attack range. It is also one of the slower glaives in the game and offers a low-status chance. However, it is a fun weapon and one of the best melee options available in low Mastery Rank.

4) Soma

Soma has high critical and fire rate (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Soma in Warframe is an assault rifle that offers remarkably high critical chances and requires Master Rank 6 to be used. While the gun has a high fire rate, one must spool it up to achieve it. The weapon's exponential fire rate and criticality can help deal massive damage to a single enemy. It has a large magazine and an ammo capacity of 540.

The Soma is a critical powerhouse with a high critical chance and multiplier. However, it needs to have improved reload speed, low total damage, and status chance. The gun is perfect for Warframe beginners, and can be helpful during multiple battle scenarios.

5) Dual Keres

Dual Keres have the highest melee critical in the game (Image via Digital Extremes)

The Dual Keres are swords with high critical chances, and are Khora's signature weapon. They deal slash damage and require a Mastery Rank 7 to be used. These melee weapons have the most critical chance of all the options in the same category and are the second-fastest dual swords in Warframe. When wielded by Khora and Khora Prime, the Dual Keres offer 20% heavy attack efficiency.

These lack total damage and have a low status chance, but the attack speed and criticals can compensate for it. They are one of the best melee weapons in Warframe's lower ranks, and slashing through enemies with these dual swords can be fun, giving players more reason to use them.