How to get Incarnon Boltor in Warframe: Location, build, requirements, and more

The Boltor is one of the oldest assault rifles in Warframe. Its mechanical identity and name are derived from the 'bolt' projectile it shoots. Unlike other legacy assault rifles in the ilk of Soma, Boltor is not a hitscan weapon. The added player skill requirement to account for its projectile travel time is rewarded with a decent early-game weapon to easily one-tap enemies under level 30.

Further variants of Boltor, especially the Telos, have the ability to scale into higher-level content. However, after the Duviri Paradox update, Boltor has reclaimed its position as a top-tier rifle thanks to the Incarnon system. Rather than the usual Plasmor treatment with most Incarnon modes, Boltor's alternate fire becomes a shotgun blast.

The real winner with the Genesis upgrade is the base weapon itself due to the broad stat buffs from Evolution perks.

Boltor Incarnon Genesis location in Warframe

How to select Circuit Steel Path rewards in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

The following prerequisites must be met to acquire the Incarnon Boltor:

You must unlock the Steel Path mode by completing all the star chart nodes.

You need access to the Circuit, which is available after completing the Duviri Paradox quest.

You need access to Chrysalith to claim the Genesis, available after beating Angels of the Zariman quest.

Incarnon Geneses are standalone adapters that appear in weekly sets of five as rewards in the Circuit game mode. The rotation resets every six weeks, meaning that Incarnon Genesis for Boltor will be available again in almost six weeks in case you missed it. It can be farmed during rotation C or week 3. During this week, you have to:

Go to the Duviri menu from Navigation

Select Circuit mode

If this is the first time you are selecting the Circuit, pick a Warframe as your regular Circuit reward

Switch to the 'Steel Path' tab atop 'Begin the Circuit'

Select Incarnon Boltor as either your first or second priority

If you select Incarnon Boltor as your first priority, it will be placed in the fifth tier of Steel Path Circuit rewards. You must clear a few rounds of Steel Path Circuit to collect 1785 progress points cumulatively.

The adapter is added to your inventory once you clear the fifth tier in Warframe. You must go to Cavalero in Chrysalith to install it on your selected Boltor variant: Boltor, Boltor Prime, or Telos Boltor. Chrysaltih is the hub node of Zariman Ten-Zero.

Warframe Incarnon Boltor Build: Should you use Telos Boltor or Prime?

Incarnon Boltor build based on Hunter Munitions for endgame content in Warframe (image via Digital Extremes)

Compared to the Telos Boltor in Warframe, the Boltor Prime has higher base damage and over twice as much status chance. The Boltor has damage split only between Puncture and Impact, rendering status chance builds far less helpful. There is Slash in the Incarnon mode rounds, but instead of building around that, a simple Hunter Munition build provides superior sustained DPS.

The Telos Boltor also has a far more base critical chance, bringing the overall chance up to 36%, with the Commodore's Fortune perk at Evolution IV. A simple critical delay setup can bring it into orange crit range.

The build used for the demonstration above uses Hunter Munition as its scaling potential, while Galvanized Scope can be added for additional crit. Other than the usual suspects of critical chance modding, throw in a punch through mod like Primed Shred for some much-needed crowd-clearing.

Poll : 0 votes