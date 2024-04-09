5 reasons you should pick up Sea of Thieves in 2024

Rare’s Sea of Thieves was a smash hit back in 2018. It was a multiplayer game like no other. With a vast open-world map, players take the role of pirates and stir their ships to find secrets and treasures with friends. The title utilized its "live service" to the fullest, creating an extremely immersive world that changes with the players’ actions.

Although it has been six long years since the game was released, it has still been kept relevant, with frequent updates and new downloadable content. Even in 2024, the game is worth taking up. If you need more convincing, here are five reasons to play Sea of Thieves in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 reasons to play Sea of Thieves

1) New Weapons and shifting meta

Become a menace with all the new weapons (Image via Xbox)

Sea of Thieves, with its live service, constantly changes its meta. Players must adapt themselves to new equipment and additions frequently to maintain their reputation on the high seas. This constantly changing nature of the meta is attributed to the new equipment and weapons the developer introduces with each update.

Sea of Thieves was updated with many new weapons, such as The Double Barrel Pistol, throwing knives, Scattershot cannonball, Wind Caller consumable, and more. Each new addition has a significant effect on the meta. The developer is still adding more to keep things fresh.

2) New World Events

The sea can be spooky (Image via Xbox)

Another aspect of Sea of Thieves that keeps the game fresh is the constant flow of new events. Events are special worldwide occasions where players can participate and interact wit pre-planned content. World Events vary from vast treasure hunts to raids and even PvP campaigns.

One of the new World Events introduced in Sea of Thieves is Battle with The Burning Blade. It features a massive ghost warship with 10 cannons and a front-facing fireball launcher. This ship can appear as a ghost encounter around the large island. Completing this event rewards players with Ghostly Treasures and more.

3) Skeleton Camps and Ancient Temples

The skellies are here (Image via Xbox)

New waves of contents and maps come to Sea of Thieves in Seasons. Each season brings so much new content that the game becomes almost unrecognizable to old players. As revealed in the recent preview event, the developer is working on introducing new Skeleton mobs In the upcoming seasons, subsequently, Season 12, Season 13, and Season 14. Currently, the game is on Season 11, which will end in May 2024.

In this new season, players can fight off skeletons to bag loot from Ancient Temples and discover new secrets. According to the information available so far, if players complete the Battle with The Burning Blade event and take control of the Burning Blade, they can loot treasure from temples and islands without making the skellies aggro on them.

4) Increased Stealth Capabilities and Pranks

Let your inner prankster come out (Image via Xbox)

Season 14 has a theme of mischief. In this new season, the developer will introduce new stealth options and make it more viable in the meta This season will also introduce the grappling gun, allowing players to traverse the high seas in new ways.

Season 14 will also introduce new ways to prank in the game. Players can prank each other and spread chaos on the high seas.

5) New Guild System and Quality of Life Updates

Join the band and rule the seas together (Image via Xbox)

Guilds are also an amazing aspect that has been introduced recently. Players can pledge themselves and their ships to a certain guild. After taking their pledge, players sail in the name of their guild and choose from all the other ships that are pledged under the Guild's name.

New QoL changes have also been implemented. Among them most noteworthy are the changes that preserve the inventory of disconnected players and let them collect it when they rejoin. Players can also pick up loot from barrels much faster by taking a storage crate and filling it with one click.

With the recent fall of other live service games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Sea of Thieves is a perfect example of a live service game done right.