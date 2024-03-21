All major reveals from Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

The Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event has revealed content that will completely change the course of this game. With Season 11 bringing the final major overhaul to the UI and functioning of this title, the developers at Rare now want to change the gameplay and meta by introducing new weapons, tools, and movement mechanics. Moreover, the title is expected to see the grand return of Captain Flameheart.

This article explores all the content revealed during the Preview Event that will be released with upcoming seasons in 2024.

Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event: Roadmap for 2024

The developers at Rare have set their sights on providing players with more sandbox-favored gameplay later in the year. A lot was revealed in the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event, with new ideas and features set to be implemented in the three seasons to arrive this year.

Season 12 major reveals from Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

The Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event revealed hot new weapons and tools that could be used to stir up some chaos in the deadly waters in Season 12.

Along with the weapons, faster and flashier means of map traversal will also be included in Sea of Thieves S12:

1) New weapons

Double Barrel Pistol in Season 12 (Image via Rare)

Two new weapons will be released at the launch of that season:

Double Barrel Pistol : This pistol can fire one or two bullets at a time, depending on the mode in use.

: This pistol can fire one or two bullets at a time, depending on the mode in use. Throwing Knife: This knife can be utilized for melee combat or thrown at enemies.

2) New tools

Wind Caller as seen in the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event (Image via Rare)

Along with the new weapons, three new traps are also set to make their exciting debut in Season 12:

Scatter Shot : This tool fires multiple small cannonballs that create small holes in enemy ships.

: This tool fires multiple small cannonballs that create small holes in enemy ships. Bone Caller : This tool summons skeletons to fight for you.

: This tool summons skeletons to fight for you. Wind Caller: This tool can be used to blow on sails, knock back players, propel yourself, and put out fires.

3) Zipline traversal

Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event revealed zipline traversal in Season 12 (Image via Rare)

The developers are bringing ziplines to the wider Sea of Thieves world. They've identified islands where zip lines would be most beneficial, letting gamers quickly travel across outposts, skeleton forts, and even islands. This will be a fun and exciting way to get around, especially when moving loot.

4) Revamped harpoon mechanics

Sliding down harpoon line in Sea of Thieve Season 12 (Image via Rare)

The Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event revealed a new way to use harpoons in Season 12: balancing. You'll be able to shoot a harpoon line to another ship or island, jump on it, and then walk or slide down it depending on the angle. This will allow you to come up with creative boarding tactics and let you traverse islands in new ways.

Season 13 major reveals from Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

The Burning Blade as seen in the Preview Event for Season 13 (Image via Rare)

In the Sea of Thieves Season 13, Captain Flameheart will return with his ship, the Burning Blade, in a permanent PvE World Event. Players can choose to either fight the Burning Blade and then pledge allegiance to Flameheart and join his crew.

The Burning Blade will boast unique weaponry, like a massive flamethrower that can fire two fiery cannonballs, and crew members will have assistance from skeletons for repairs and combat.

Those aligned with Flameheart will undertake tasks at Skeleton Camps, akin to Skeleton Forts, searching for hidden chambers and aligning constellations to collect the Orb of Secrets. However, if players are carrying loot, their location will be revealed, making them a target for others in the game world.

You can find more details about Captain Flameheart's return here.

Season 14 major reveals from Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

Grapple Gun as seen in the 2024 Preview Event (Image via Rare)

The developers of Sea of Thieves want to introduce more stealth and mischief mechanics in Season 14. You will have new tools to use them, and you'll also possess the ability to hide inside treasure chests. Moreover, the season is expected to grant you a Grapple Gun for scaling ledges and enemy ships.

The Blowdart, another new weapon set to arrive in Season 14, can have various effects, like tracking enemies or taunting them. The upcoming season will also see the addition of traps. These throwable devices can be used to hinder enemy pirates by placing them in strategic locations or on your own ship to defend against boarders.

More details on Season 14 from the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event can be found here.

