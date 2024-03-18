You can now pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5, which is all set to arrive on the platform on at the end of April 2024. Rare's beloved pirate extravaganza, once exclusive to PC and Xbox, is now charting a course for PlayStation shores, much to the delight of fans far and wide. If you've been itching to join the ranks of skeleton exploders and take part in fierce naval encounters, Sea of Thieves has a gala experience waiting for you.

We're diving into the pre-order details for Sea of Thieves on PS5 and also covering all this game's editions, prices, as well as juicy content awaiting eager adventurers.

When is Sea of Thieves coming to PS5?

Sea of Thieves will finally be accessible to fans on Sony's newest gaming console. In an official X post, developers confirmed that the game will be released on April 30, 2024, on PlayStation 5.

In its official Sea of Thieves announcements section, Joe Neate, the executive producer, mentioned that Season 12 will be the first whole season for players on PlayStation 5, saying:

"April 30th is the launch date to mark in your calendars, with the upcoming Season 12 being PS5® owners’ first full Season on the seas, and the game is available to wishlist from February 22nd on that platform."

How to pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5

You can pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5 from the PlayStation store (Image via PlayStation Store)

Head over to the PlayStation Store and search for Sea of Thieves. There, you'll find the pre-order options for each edition. Select one and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your purchase. Pre-ordering the game will let you be among the first people to explore the vast seas and uncover hidden treasures.

What editions of Sea of Thieves are available for pre-order on PS5?

You can pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5 in any edition (Image via Rare)

Three Sea of Thieves editions are available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store: Standard Edition (base game access) for $39.99, Deluxe Edition (includes Standard Edition content, plus cosmetic items and closed beta access) for $49.99, and Premium Edition (includes Deluxe Edition content, plus physical ship set, costume, and pet) for $59.99. Choose the version that best suits your needs and budget.

To better decide which edition to get, you can check a detailed comparison between the Deluxe and Premium editions of Sea of Thieves by clicking here. With a clearer idea of the versions, you will be all set to pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5.

Are there bonuses if you pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5?

You will get bonuses if you pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

PlayStation has confirmed that you will get bonus rewards if you pre-order Sea of Thieves for PS5. If you pre-order the Standard or Deluxe versions of the game, the following rewards are set to follow you as a bonus:

Ruby Viper Weapon Set

Scarlet Storm Parakeet and two outfits

PlayStation 5 closed beta access

However, if you pre-order the Premium Edition, you get even richer loot with the following bonus:

All bonuses for the Standard or Deluxe Edition pre-order

Five days early access to the full game

With impressive bonuses on offer, it will be difficult for fans of the title to stop themselves from pre-ordering this acclaimed pirate title.

So whether you're a seasoned buccaneer or a fresh-faced pirate ready for adventure, your perfect version is waiting for you to pre-order Sea of Thieves on PS5. Mark your calendars, set sail for the PlayStation Store, and prepare to conquer the high seas with your crew.

