Is Sea of Thieves Premium Edition worth it?

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition adds an evil and fierce undertone to your seafarer purchase of the title. Rare's popular adventure game throws you onto the vast open waters. You'll team up with friends to sail a ship, tackle voyages, unearth buried treasure, and, of course, engage in epic battles.

With its inception on PlayStation 5 in the near future, developers have introduced new variants of the game that you can buy: the Deluxe and Premium editions. Packed with bonus content, is it worth the extra cost for new pirates setting sail?

Let's break down the booty and see if the Sea of Thieves Premium Edition walks the plank or claims victory over your wallet.

What is the Sea of Thieves Premium Edition?

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition at a glance (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition is the most loaded version of the popular pirate adventure game. It includes everything in the standard and Deluxe Editions, plus a bunch of exclusive cosmetic items and a Season Pass. Here's a breakdown:

Base Game: You get the full Sea of Thieves experience, including sailing, exploring, fighting, and plundering.

You get the full Sea of Thieves experience, including sailing, exploring, fighting, and plundering. Deluxe Edition Bonuses: This adds cosmetic items for your pirate and ship, some in-game currency (gold), and a Blunderbuss weapon skin.

This adds cosmetic items for your pirate and ship, some in-game currency (gold), and a Blunderbuss weapon skin. Premium Bundle: This is the exclusive part of the Premium Edition. It includes the Dark Warsmit Ship set with collector's edition Figurehead and Sails . You'll also get the Dark Warsmit costume for your pirate and the Diabolical Dog Pet to accompany you on your adventures.

This is the exclusive part of the Premium Edition. It includes . You'll also get the costume for your pirate and the to accompany you on your adventures. Season Pass: This grants access to the Season 12 Plunder Pass, which unlocks additional rewards as you play through the game.

So, if you want to look your most piratey while sailing the seas and grabbing all the loot you can, the Premium Edition is a worthy consideration, especially if you plan on playing for a long time and want to take advantage of the Season Pass.

Is Sea of Thieves Premium Edition worth buying?

Dark Warsmith Costume and Diabolical Dog Pet in Sea of Thieves Premium Edition (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Premium Edition is a worthwhile pick if you want a version that packs the most punch, offers exclusive ship cosmetics, a unique pirate costume, a pet dog companion, and a Season Pass for ongoing rewards. It is currently priced at $79.99 on PlayStation Network.

The Premium Edition suits long-term playe­rs focused on looks, as it includes extra costume­s. However, the re­gular version gives the full game­ too. That one works well for newcome­rs or those more intere­sted in gameplay than outfits. Both let you try the­ fun of pirating with friends on the high seas.

However, if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user, you can grab the Kraken Classic Bundle for free in Sea of Thieves.