How to get Kraken Classic Bundle in Sea of Thieves?

The Kraken Classic Bundle in Sea of Thieves will be available from March 7, 2024, till May 6, 2024. It is a reward for players who essentially borrow the game. While the fight for the best pirate-themed game's title goes on with Skull and Bones, Rare has sneaked in a sweet reward to make the choice easier for loyal Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users.

This article will guide you through the steps to secure the Kraken Classic Bundle in Sea of Thieves. So raise your tankards and prepare to unleash your inner Kraken.

How to obtain the Kraken Classic Bundle in Sea of Thieves?

The Kraken Classic Bundle in Sea of Thieves will be available from March 7 to May 6, 2024, only for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. The bundle features some of the classic skins from the beloved Kraken Set. Along with this, Rare has thrown in some sweet rewards like a pet monkey, an emote, and some good old in-game cash.

The contents of the Kraken Classic Bundle include:

Kraken Cutlass

Kraken Hat

Kraken Jacket

Kraken Sails

A Silver Mane Barbary

The Angry Fist Emote

10,000 gold

The Kraken Cutlass in the Kraken Classic Bundle in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ Norge_Squad on YouTube)

Fans have shown a mixed reaction to this reward. While a section of the community has left no stone unturned to be snarky towards the developers for this generous (yet sarcastic) reward, others were dissatisfied because the reward only catered to those who "rent" the game and do not own it themselves.

These fans felt unfair that Rare decided to only reward a section of the community.

Either way, Xbox Game Pass ultimate owners will have a gala time with their free cosmetic items, along with an exotic pet.

What is the Kraken Set in Sea of Thieves?

The Kraken Set in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare/ Norge_Squad on YouTube)

The Kraken Set is a collection of cosmetics designed to give your pirate and ship a monstrous makeover, channeling the vibes of the legendary Kraken. This set features a mix of purple, blue, and orange hues, and includes a variety of customization options from clothes and accessories to equipment and ship decorations.

This set is mostly locked behind Commendations and was previously only available from the Shops at Morrow's Peak Outpost in The Devil's Roar. It became available in all Outpost Stores with the release of the Anniversary Update released in 2019. These set items cost slightly more than regular Outpost Cosmetics.