What are Curses in Sea of Thieves?

Microsoft's sea-faring adventure has expanded over the years to include many perks and additions to reward players and this includes Curses in Sea of Thieves. While this may sound concerning had it been any other game, Curses are different here than what they usually mean. In simple terms, they are cosmetic items that can be equipped.

They allow players to show off various "ailments" but do not have any negative effects on the gameplay - they are just for show. The most important thing to note is that they are very hard to obtain.

Everything to know about Curses in Sea of Thieves

Some Curses stand out more than others (Image via X: @HLariash | Xbox Game Studios)

Curses are rewarded for completing specific Commendations under Tall Tales. For those unaware, Commendations are an achievement system in Sea of Thieves; Tall Tales, on the other hand, are elaborate story-driven quests that detail the lore and universe of the Rareware-developed first-person pirate game.

Here is every Curse in the game, alongside the required Commendation and Set:

Curse Set How To Obtain Blessing of Athena's Fortune Legendary Reach Pirate Legends status and also reach an Allegiance Level 100 with the Guardians of Fortune faction Legendary Blessing of Athena's Fortune Standalone Reach Pirate Legends status and also reach an Allegiance Level 1000 with the Guardians of Fortune faction, then purchase from Athena’s Fortune Shopkeeper Curse of Sunken Sorrow Sunken Sorrow Obtain "The Curse of the Sunken Voyage" Commendation for completing the "The Legend of the Sunken Kingdom" Voyage. Curse of the Order Order of Souls Obtain the "The Fateful Memories" Commendation for completing "The Cursed Rogue" Tall Tale Shores of Gold Curse Gold Hoarders Obtain the "Seeker of Grand Adventure" Commendation for completing all "Shores of Gold" Tall Tales Skeleton Curse Standalone Complete the Ritual of the Flame in the Reaper's Lair; requires a reputation of 75 with the Reaper’s Bones trading company and an Allegiance of 100 with the Servants of the Flame faction Ashen Curse Ashen Dragons Obtain "The Blackwyche Reborn" commendation for completing the "Heart of Fire" Tall Tale Legendary Curse Legendary Obtain upon reaching Allegiance Level 105 with The Guardians of Fortune Faction, then purchase from Athena’s Fortune Shopkeeper

Each Curse differs in design and aesthetics. The Athena's Fortune paints the user in a green ghastly glow, which is yellow/gold instead for the Legendary variant - note that the latter also costs 1,000,000 Gold to buy from Athena's Fortune Shop. The Legendary Curse makes the user's eyes and mark glow and costs 500,000 Gold to buy.

Obtaining Curses is an elaborate process in Sea of Thieves (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Curse of the Sunken Sorrow is one of the more visually striking Curses in Sea of Thieves. It features dark patches on the user's body with a blue/purple glow. The same is true for the Skeleton Curse, as it replaces the pirate character model with a bony one - which has unique cosmetic options.

The other Curses in Sea of Thieves are milder in comparison. The Curse of the Order features dark, inky streaks from the eyes, while The Curse of Gold features patches of gold on the user's body. Meanwhile, The Ashen Curse has fiery eyes and scars with soot-clad hands and feet and exposes a glowing fire within the chest in darkness.

Sea of Thieves is available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The PlayStation 5 version arrives on April 30, 2024.

