Deluxe vs Premium: Which Sea of Thieves edition should you get?

The salty winds of adventure are calling, and fans might wonder which Sea of Thieves edition is the best for a thrilling pirate life. The vast seas offer two special editions - Deluxe and Premium - each overflowing with treasures to tempt any scallywag. Do you crave immediate customization to make your pirate the flashiest on the waves? Or are your sights set on long-term plunder and exclusive rewards that'll keep you sailing for months?

This guide will help you navigate the loot, decipher the doubloon deals, and chart a course for the perfect Sea of Thieves experience, ensuring you set sail with the edition that best suits your piratical desires!

Deluxe vs Premium: The best Sea of Thieves edition

Sea of Thieves offers two special editions: Deluxe and Premium. Both include the base game and some extra content, but the bonuses differ. Let's look at what each edition offers to help you choose the one that's right for you.

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition (Image via Rare)

The Deluxe Edition is a good option if you want to customize your pirate and ship to look your best. The cosmetic items you get will let you stand out from the crowd and show off your personal style. The in-game currency can purchase additional cosmetic items or other in-game goodies.

The key points for this edition are:

Base game

Cosmetic items for your pirate and ship

In-game currency

This Sea of Thieves edition includes the base game, cosmetic items for your pirate and ship, and in-game currency. Its cost is currently $49.99. If you prioritize customizing your pirate and ship, then this Sea of Thieves edition may be worth it for you. If you do not care about cosmetics, the standard edition is the better option.

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition

Sea of Thieves Premium Edition (Image via Rare)

The Premium Edition includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus a Premium Bundle. The Premium Bundle includes more cosmetic items for your pirate ship and character, a pet dog, and a Season Pass. The Season Pass gives you access to exclusive content and rewards over time.

The key points for this Sea of Thieves edition are:

Base game

Deluxe Edition bonuses

Premium Bundle

The Premium Edition of this game costs $79.99. If you want to look like a fierce pirate with a skeleton warsmith appearance and play for a long time, this version is a good choice. But if you don't care about the appearance or don't plan to play for a while, the regular or Deluxe Edition would be better options.

Deluxe vs Premium: Which Sea of Thieves edition is best for you?

Ultimately, the choice boils down to your piratical priorities. If immediate cosmetic flair and a head start on customization are your requirements, the Deluxe Edition is a solid haul. But for those seeking a loyal companion, long-term exclusive goodies, and a path to a legendary pirate, set sail with the Premium Edition and secure your ultimate plunder.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate user, then you can also claim the Kraken Classic Bundle for free till May 6, 2024.