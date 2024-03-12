Is Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition worth it?

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition offers a treasure trove of bonus content for new sailors. Rare's popular open-world game transports you to the huge open waters. You will work with others to sail a ship, undertake adventures, uncover buried wealth, and, of course, engage in epic battles.

With the game's upcoming release on PlayStation 5, producers have announced two new editions: Deluxe and Premium. But is it worth the extra expense for novice pirates setting sail, given the bonus content available?

Let's dissect the loot to discover if the Deluxe Edition walks the plank or triumphs over your pocket logbook.

What is the Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition?

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition at a glance (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition is a special version of the popular pirate adventure game that includes the base game and some extra items. He­re's what you get:

Base Game: You get the full Sea of Thieves experience, including sailing the open seas, tackling voyages, uncovering buried treasure, and engaging in epic battles with other players.

You get the full Sea of Thieves experience, including sailing the open seas, tackling voyages, uncovering buried treasure, and engaging in epic battles with other players. Bonus Content: The Deluxe Edition throws in some extra goodies to customize your pirate experience. This includes the Ocean Crawler Cosmetic Set, the Collector's Thunderous Fury Figurehead and Sails, the Shrouded Ghost Hunter Blunderbuss, and 10,000 gold.

One of the more colorful cosmetic sets in the game, the Ocean Crawler set adds a crabby undertone to your Sea of Thieves journey. Being a new player, you may often face a lot of server errors, and you might not be very well versed with the game's mechanics. But with this bundle, you will definitely look the part.

Getting the­ Deluxe Edition allows you to customize your pirate­ and ship with extra options. Whether the­ added features are­ worth the extra cost depe­nds on how much you prioritize looks in the game. The­ special edition provides more­ personalization choices if that adds value for you.

Is Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition worth it?

You get 10,000 gold as a bonus in Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition (Image via Rare)

Sea of Thieves Deluxe Edition includes the base game with bonus cosmetic items for your pirate and ship, along with including in-game currency. It's perfect if you want to share the closest resemblance to a pirate from the start or grab some extra coins to buy more customizations later.

However, if cosmetics don't hold much weight for you or you're on a budget, the standard edition offers the full gameplay experience. Check what bonuses come with the specific Deluxe Edition you're considering and determine if they fit your taste to see if they're worth the extra expense.

If you want a more uptight and elite adventure in these treacherous waters, then Sea of Thieves Premium Edition might be your ideal pick.