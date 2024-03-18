Best weapons in Sea of Thieves, ranked

The best weapons in Sea of Thieves will have you conquering the waters and establishing yourself as a fierce Pirate Legend. Flintlocks fire, Cutlasses clash, and unique weapons like the Ashen Winds Skull bring the heat. With so many options at your disposal, it is time you find out which weapons reign supreme.

From the Blunderbuss' close-quarters dominance to the Eye of Reach's long-range lethality, prepare to set sail with the deadliest arsenal in Sea of Thieves. This list will feature the finest firearms and most fearsome blades, helping you choose the perfect loadout for any situation.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The following items have been ranked based on personal perferences.

What are the best weapons in Sea of Thieves?

8) Blunderbomb

Blunderbomb in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Blunderbomb in Sea of Thieves is all about its knockback effect. It can send enemies flying off ships or decks, leaving them vulnerable for your crew to attack. You can even shoot it from a cannon to initiate a surprise attack from a distance.

But there's a catch: Blunderbombs won't sink ships. They're all about knocking enemies around, not damaging their vessels. Still, if you use them smartly, you can disrupt repairs, mess up the enemy's aim during ship-to-ship fights, or just create some chaos.

7) Flintlock

The Flintlock is among the best weapons in Sea of Thieves for beginners (Image via Rare)

The Flintlock is perhaps tops the list of best weapons in Sea of Thieves for beginners. Every new player will, by default, have it and a Cutlass as their weapons. This gun is good for close and mid-range encounters, as it is very accurate even when fired from the hip.

However, the Flintlock doesn't do a lot of damage and has an ugly bullet drop, making it ineffective at long ranges. It can be good for players just starting out and getting used to the game.

6) Ashen Winds Skull

Ashen Winds Skull in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Ashen Winds Skull is a flamethrower. Players can really stir up some chaos with this item, carrying the fiery might of an Ashen Lord after you defeat it. It's handy for setting things ablaze during naval battles, but it's not an instant damage dealer like some other weapons on this list. Instead, it slowly chips away at their health over time.

Still, Ashen Skulls are among the best weapons in Sea of Thieves because they will give you a hefty sum and boost your reputation with various emissaries when sold. Just keep in mind that the more it's been used, the less it's worth.

5) Firebomb

Firebomb in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Firebombs are the arsonist pirate's best friend. It is great for conjuring flames and distracting enemies, especially when you're trying to set their ships aflame. They don't do huge damage right away, but they keep burning until the fire is put out with water or dies out naturally.

You can only carry up to five Firebombs at once. They can give you an advantage, especially if you're playing solo and finding it tough to use other weapons in Sea of Thieves.

4) Blunderbuss

Blunderbuss is a great option at close range (Image via Rare)

The Blunderbuss packs a serious punch and can catch opponents off guard with its close-range firepower. At close range, it fires a spread of bullets that can take out anyone. If you aim down its sight, you'll tighten the spread, making it even deadlier up close.

The catch is it's not great for long-range shots. In fact, it's pretty much useless when used from a distance. If you prefer hack-and-slash gameplay and want to get up close to your opponent, the Blunderbuss is one of the best weapons in Sea of Thieves.

3) Trident of Dark Tides

The Trident of Dark is among the best weapons in Sea of Thieves for PvE events (Image via Rare)

While it might not be the top choice for PvP battles, the Trident of Dark Tides offers a range of shot options, making it one of Sea of Thieves' most versatile weapons. It shoots small, medium, and large charged bubbles that can damage as well as knock back enemies. The longer you charge it, the bigger its bubbles get.

This weapon comes in handy during long-range combat since it deals splash damage, making it effective against groups of enemies. But up close, it's not as strong due to its slow charging speed.

Plus, each trident only has 30 shots, and once they're used up, they're gone. You cannot buy these and will need to explore the game world to find them as loot. The Trident of Dark Tides tops the list of best weapons in Sea of Thieves when it comes to PvE elements, especially if you are fighting hordes of skeletons in forts.

It can even take out bosses like Ghost of Graymarrow and Ashen Lords in a few fully charged attacks.

2) Cutlass

The Cutlass is one of the best weapons in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Cutlass can be a game-changer if you know how to use it, which takes skill and practice. Many players start with a slash-and-hope approach until they get the hang of the timing. Slashing with the Cutlass hits any enemies nearby in a wide arc, which is great for taking on multiple foes. It's almost like using Genji's Dragonblade from Overwatch.

The Cutlass has a special lunge attack that does devastating damage, but only if you manage to get your timing right and land your attack. Plus, hitting an enemy with it interrupts whatever they're doing, so landing consecutive blows can often lead to victory. The Cutlass' damage output explains why it is one of the best weapons in Sea of Thieves.

1) Eye of Reach

Eye of Reach tops the list of best weapons in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Eye of Reach tops this list of the best weapons in Sea of Thieves. A champion of PvP, it's also one of the trickiest to master. However, the rewards for mastering it are well worth the effort. This pirate-themed sniper rifle is deadly across both long and short ranges.

With skill, players can outmatch the Blunderbuss in close combat with this gun by quick-scoping or hip-firing. At long range, the Eye of Reach beats the pistol with its greater bullet range, making shots easier to line up. It reloads slowly, but a hit can deal around 70% damage. A quick shot followed by a Cutlass lunge could potentially end a fight.

For more content related to Sea of Thieves, check out the following:

