 How to beat Ashen Winds in Sea of Thieves? 

The ominous music of the Ashen Winds sends shivers down the spines of every skeleton conqueror out there in Sea of Thieves. This fiery world event offers bountiful rewards, but conquering the Ashen Lord is no walk in the park. We'll unveil the Lord's fiery arsenal, decipher their infernal phases, and share battle-tested strategies for solo pirates and full crews.

This guide will be your trusty cutlass, navigating you through this inferno. Grab your blunderbuss and prepare to turn up the heat — it's time to tame the Ashen Winds and claim your volcanic victory.

What is Ashen Winds in Sea of Thieves?

Ashen Cloud signals the Ashen Winds world event. (Image via Rare)

The Ashen Winds, also referred to as the Ashen Lords, stands as a significant World Event in Sea of Thieves Adventure Mode. With the introduction of diving in Season 11, this world event can also be launched from the Quest Table on the ship.

The world event is signaled by the Ashen Cloud, a fiery-red tornado pinpointing the location where Ashen Skeletons, under Flameheart's command, conduct a summoning ritual.

Following the ritual's completion, one of the four Ashen Skeleton Lords will spawn to challenge crews. Currently, the game has four different Ashen Lords that can spawn during an Ashen Winds event:

Captain Grimm

Red Ruth

Old Horatio

Warden Chi

This event typically occurs on large islands within the three main regions of the Sea of Thieves. Once defeated, the Ashen Lords drop valuable Devil's Roar Treasure and an Ashen Winds Skull. The latter can be wielded as a flamethrower-style weapon or sold to the Order of Souls or Reaper's Bones for Gold and Reputation.

How to beat Ashen Winds world event?

Fire Breath being used by an Ashen Lord. (Image via Rare)

Before diving into the details of this much-beloved world event, let’s look at the various attacks that the pesky Ashen Lords have up their arsenal:

Summoning : Ashen Lords will summon hordes of skeletons from time to time. These skeletons are rather weak, and a few slashes from your cutlass or one shot from your guns kill them easily.

: Ashen Lords will summon hordes of skeletons from time to time. These skeletons are rather weak, and a few slashes from your cutlass or one shot from your guns kill them easily. Ash Cloud : This is like a smokescreen that covers a short radius around the Ashen Lord. Visibility is obstructed, and the player coughs occasionally due to lack of air. Those with low HP can either have food or run out of the Ashen Cloud radius.

: This is like a smokescreen that covers a short radius around the Ashen Lord. Visibility is obstructed, and the player coughs occasionally due to lack of air. Those with low HP can either have food or run out of the Ashen Cloud radius. Fire Boulder : This functions exactly as the Firebomb. An Ashen Lord will toss a fiery boulder up, which will then land on the player. Dodging is fairly easy. Just run out of your position once the Ashen Lord tosses the boulder.

: This functions exactly as the Firebomb. An Ashen Lord will toss a fiery boulder up, which will then land on the player. Dodging is fairly easy. Just run out of your position once the Ashen Lord tosses the boulder. Melee : An Ashen Lord has two kinds of melee attacks - a normal melee attack and a lunge attack. Both deal damage to a player upon contact.

: An Ashen Lord has two kinds of melee attacks - a normal melee attack and a lunge attack. Both deal damage to a player upon contact. Fire Breath : Ashen Lords have the ability to breathe fire out of their mouths, like a flamethrower. The range of this is very small, however, so dodging is again simple.

: Ashen Lords have the ability to breathe fire out of their mouths, like a flamethrower. The range of this is very small, however, so dodging is again simple. Shockwave : This is one of the more dangerous attacks in an Ashen Lord’s arsenal. The enormous skeleton lord will jump up and strike the ground, knocking back anyone in close proximity. This attack will do serious damage to anyone in close proximity to the point of impact.

: This is one of the more dangerous attacks in an Ashen Lord’s arsenal. The enormous skeleton lord will jump up and strike the ground, knocking back anyone in close proximity. This attack will do serious damage to anyone in close proximity to the point of impact. World’s End: The last of its attacks, an Ashen Lord can summon fiery boulders to fall from the sky onto the arena, like a meteor shower. Players are advised to take cover by hiding under rocks or structures. This deals severe damage upon contact.

Steps to beat Ashen Winds in Sea of Thieves

The fight with an Ashen Lord has three stages. As with most World Events in Sea of Thieves, the difficulty depends on the crew size. Solo and smaller crews will have it the easiest, while crews on Galleons or Alliances will endure a much more sweaty fight with the Ashen Lord.

Stage One and Two

The Ashen Lord will start off with a quirky dialogue as the event is activated. (Image via Rare)

The Ashen Lord will randomly use all attacks, with the exception of the Meteor Shower. Bringing ample food is advised, as the fight can be very demanding because of the sheer number of skeleton minions the Ashen Lord will spawn.

Having a cutlass and any type of gun is also recommended for this fight. Skeletons will drop ammo pouches when they die, so players can rest assured that there will be no shortage of ammo.

The islands do have barrels with food around, but they exhaust rather quickly when bigger crews bring the fight on to an Ashen Lord. Bringing a Storage Crate filled with food might be an easy option here.

After each stage, the Ashen Lord will kneel down, and heavy breathing can be heard from the skeleton. This is the visual queue of a stage change. This is also the time to get in as many free attacks as possible on the Ashen Lord.

Stage Three

In this stage, the Ashen Lord will use the Meteor Shower. This is a devastating attack, so planning where to hide is a good way to tackle this. The water around the island is also boiling hot during this moment, and players will take damage if they step into it.

World's End signifies the final stage in the Ashen Winds fight. (Image via Rare)

Note that if your ship is too close to the island, it might get targeted by the meteor shower. Park it a little bit away from the island.

A canon can be primed at the island if players need to go back to the ship and return quickly. Similarly, they can use the ship’s cannons to fire volleys at the Ashen Lord to deal humongous damage.

Since this is the last stage, killing the Ashen Lord will give another sound queue like most other events, and rewards will spawn on the island.

Rewards and Commendations for completing Ashen Winds

Defeating an Ashen Lord as Gold Hoarder's emissary in the raid. (Image via Rare)

With the introduction of diving in Season 11, players can fast travel to World Events, even if it is not spawned on their server. Because of this, the reward division has changed significantly. While diving, players must select which Trading Company's loot they want. As such, defeating an Ashen Winds event via diving would drop:

Guaranteed Ashen Winds Skull

Other loot based on the Trading Company the player selected during raid

If the event has spawned randomly, the loot division is much more diverse. The drops in a non-raid Ashen Winds event are:

Guaranteed Ashen Winds Skull

Guaranteed Chest of Rage

Guaranteed Ritual Skull

Ashen Chest(s)

Other loot from Devil’s Roar

Commendations

As of Season 11, Sea of Thieves offers the following commendations for the Ashen Winds world event:

Commendation Requirements Rewards Hunter of Captain Grimm Defeat Captain Grimm 5 times 20 doubloons. Unlocks Grimm’s Bane Tattoo, Scorched Forsaken Ashes Cutlass, and Seared Forsaken Ashes Cutlass for purchase. Hunter of Red Ruth Defeat Red Ruth 5 times 20 doubloons. Unlocks Ruth’s Bane Tattoo, Scorched Forsaken Ashes Flintlock, and Seared Forsaken Ashes Eye of Reach for purchase. Hunter of Old Horatio Defeat Old Horatio 5 times 20 doubloons. Unlocks Horatio’s Bane Tattoo, Scorched Forsaken Ashes Blunderbuss, and Seared Forsaken Ashes Blunderbuss for purchase. Hunter of Warden Chi Defeat Warden Chi 5 times 20 doubloons. Unlocks Chi’s Bane Tattoo, Scorched Forsaken Ashes Eye of Reach, and Seared Forsaken Ashes Pistol for purchase. Banisher of the Flame Defeat 25 Ashen Lords 30 doubloons. Rewards the Banisher of the Flame Title Lock icon Unlocks the Scorched Forsaken Ashes Vanity & Clothing items for purchase. Hunter of the Ashen Winds Sell 25 Ashen Winds Skulls 30 doubloons. Unlocks the Sails of the Ashen Winds and Scorched Forsaken Ashes Instruments for purchase. Skull of Fire Sell a fully ignited Ashen Winds Skull 5 doubloons Ashen Bones Set fire to 20 skeletons with the Ashen Winds Skull 5 doubloons Captain of Ashen Bones Set fire to 100 skeletons with the Ashen Winds Skull 10 doubloons. Unlocks the Scorched Forsaken Ashes Tools and Seared Forsaken Ashes Tools for purchase. Warsmith of the Flame Set fire to 10 Skeleton Ships with the Ashen Winds Skull 20 doubloons. Rewards the Warsmith of the Flame Title Lock icon Unlocks the Frostbite Cannon and Scorched Forsaken Ashes Ship Components for purchase.

Navigating the treacherous waters of the Ashen Winds world event in Sea of Thieves demands resilience and strategy. Battling the fearsome Ashen Lords and surviving their fiery onslaughts is no easy feat, especially with bigger crews. However, with proper strategies, victory and rich rewards await those who dare to conquer this dreaded inferno.