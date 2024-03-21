Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event reveals return of Captain Flameheart in Season 13

The Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event confirmed the return of Captain Flameheart in Season 13. The nefarious antagonist of Sea of Thieves and his ship, the Burning Blade, are set to return to the calm waters as a unique World Event that players can participate in. Players can pledge their allegiance to the ship and become a part of its crew, essentially becoming a part of the World Event themselves.

Let us explore how the villain of Sea of Thieves is set to change the state of the game with his grand reappearance in Sea of Thieves Season 13.

Captain Flameheart's return confirmed in Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

Captain Flameheart makes a return in Season 13, as revealed in the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event (Image via Rare)

Unlike his bleak shadow that remained during the World Event of Ghost Fleet in Sea of Thieves, Captain Flameheart is here to stay this time, and with him is his mighty ship, the Burning Blade. Since this is a PvE event, this ship will roam around the waters in Sea of Thieves, and players can take the fight to Captain Flameheart.

The real twist, however, is that you can pledge allegiance to Captain Flameheart after defeating the Burning Blade. This will make you a part of the ship's crew, and you will have access to its unique and rather devastating weaponry.

The Burning Blade

The Burning Blade, as seen in Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event (Image via Rare)

The 2024 Preview Event revealed that the Burning Blade is a hulking ship, the likes of which have not been seen in Sea of Thieves. The ship has 10 cannons, a statue room dedicated to Captain Flameheart, and even a balcony. Its most striking feature, however, is the massive flamethrower at the front.

Players who are a part of the crew can pull a single lever to fire off two roaring fireballs that cause huge damage on impact. Being Sea of Thieves' first frontal weapon, developers expect this to change naval combat drastically.

When aboard the Burning Blade, skeletons will come to your aid, meaning you can keep firing at cannons while skeletons will repair the ships. This would help even smaller crews to partake in the World Event smoothly.

Pledging allegiance to Captain Flameheart

Skeleton Camps as seen in Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event for Season 13 (Image via Rare)

Once you pledge your allegiance to Captain Flameheart, you must complete orders in service to the notorious Captain. These revolve around new Skeleton Camps, something akin to Skeleton Forts. The Skeleton Camps are a new World Event tied to Captain Flameheart, as revealed in the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event.

You will find Reapers conducting excavations in these Skeleton Camps, which have an underground chamber that holds a prism. This prism can be used to align constellations on the ceiling and help complete the ritual, and acquire the knowledge of the ancients that Flameheart wants.

Orb of Secrets in Season 13 (Image via Rare)

As a part of the Burning Blade, you can sail around and complete various Skeleton Camps, but what you are really after is the Orb of Secrets, a new treasure artifact wanted by Flameheart. Collecting these secrets will work towards adding tribute to the Burning Blade ship.

The more tribute you earn, the more valued and respected you will be aboard the Burning Blade. However, you will lose all tribute if the Burning Blade sinks or if you cash in all of your loot to Flameheart.

It all boils down to how long you can hold the rewards because once you have this loot, everybody will know your location and what you are up to, and they will come for you. This likely means that your position will be marked on the map, but details about this have not been revealed yet.

The Skeleton Camps can be visited even when you are not a part of the Burning Blade, but this will annoy the skeleton NPCs, and the World Event will be solely focused on combat in such a scenario. Details about this mode have not yet been revealed. Keep an eye out on Sportskeeda as we look to get more information as Season 13 draws near.