Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event teases new weapons and tools for Season 12

The Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event has teased some of the hottest and biggest changes coming to the game. This includes two new weapons and three new tools. With these, the game is set to usher in a new era of gameplay, in both PvP and PvE. From new throwing knives to surreal tools used to summon skeletons who have pledged their allegiance to you, Season 12 in Sea of Thieves is set to redefine the meta all over again.

This article discusses all that was revealed about the new weapons and tools in the Preview Event and also talks about how the developers hope you will use them.

New weapons revealed for Season 12 in Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

Season 12 will be focused on letting you explore new gameplay styles. The 2024 Preview Event revealed two new weapons in Sea of Thieves - the Double Barrel Pistol and Throwing Knife.

Double Barrel Pistol

Double barrel pistol in Season 12 (Image via Rare)

The Double Barrel Pistol is like a regular Flintlock but with two muzzles. This weapon has two firing modes: a normal attack which shoots one bullet and a charged firing mode that will fire both barrels at once. This weapon is short-ranged but can form deadly combos when paired with the cutlass.

Throwing Knife

Throwing Knives in Season 12 (Image via Rare)

A more exciting weapon that was revealed in the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event was the Throwing Knife. This is an extremely versatile weapon and can be used in varied ways:

It can be used as a normal melee weapon and has a charged and heavy attack. The heavy attack is a deadly stab and can pair well with players who prefer the stealthy approach. As its name suggests, the knife can be thrown (at players). If it hits a target where it attaches, then the knife can also be retrieved and used again.

With Sea of Thieves only offering two weapon slots to players, everyone is likely to have a tougher time deciding which to keep, while also forming their own new playstyle with varied combinations of other weapons.

New tools revealed for Season 12 in Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event

Three new tools were revealed during the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event, and these are aimed at shaking up the naval combat scenario and to make your adventures more bone-chilling. The new tools revealed are the Scatter Shot, the Bone Caller, and the Wind Caller.

Scatter Shot

Scatter shot in Season 12 (Image via Rare)

The Scatter Shot is like a combination of miniature cannonballs that can be fired at another ship in naval combat. While these do not do a lot of damage, they have a wide spread, and create multiple smaller holes that use up resources faster on enemy ships and require more hands to fix.

Bone Caller

Bone Caller spawns skeletons on enemy ships (Image via Rare)

The Bone Caller spawns skeletons that have pledged their allegiance to you. Yes, that's right. When thrown on an island or when fired at an enemy ship, a horde of skeletons will be spawned that will relentlessly attack your enemies. These function exactly like skeletons in Sea of Thieves, but they are on your side now.

Wind Caller

Wind Caller in Season 12, as revealed during the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event (Image via Rare)

The Wind Caller was the final tool revealed in the Sea of Thieves 2024 Preview Event. This tool is like a loudspeaker, except it can be used to blow strong gusts of air, which can aid in a myriad of purposes:

Can blow wind into sails and make ships go beyond full bellow.

Can knock back players if you blow at them

Can be used for self-propulsion for movement, both on land and water

Can be used on a rowboat to make it act like a speedboat

Can put out fires on a ship

Can cushion your fall if you blow at the right time

The Wind Caller has some kind of a charge mechanism though, so it cannot be used indefinitely. No additional information has been revealed about the charging system yet, but we hope more information will be available as Season 12 draws nearer.