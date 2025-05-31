9 best looter-shooter MMO-lites to try in 2025 if you like Warframe

Warframe is one of the best free-to-play looter-shooters out there, which implements many MMO-like aspects. The game features satisfying gameplay and social features, which probably made you wonder if there are other games like this. The answer is yes, some looter-shooters will also satisfy your hunger for MMOs.

This article will go over some of the best looter-shooters you may like if you love playing Warframe.

Note: Most games on the list aren’t free-to-play like Warframe.

Looter-shooters to try in 2025 if you like Warframe

This genre has a lot of games, but not many have been able to grab everyone’s attention. That’s likely due to some games outshining others and remain on top over the years. Here are nine of the best looter-shooter MMO-lites you can try in 2025:

1) Destiny 2

D2 is gearing up for Year of Prophecy (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 is one of the biggest competitors for Warframe. Despite having major differences, the game provides an addictive gameplay loop which is worth trying

There’s just one problem: getting into Destiny 2 can be a bit more expensive compared to other games on the list. The game itself is free with starter activities and a raid and dungeon, but the majority of the content is locked behind expansions.

2) The Division 2

Battle for Brooklyn bring a lot of new content (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 is worth checking out. The Battle for Brooklyn DLC recently brought back the game to life by adding a ton of new content.

You can go out solo and join other players in that instance, or team up with friends across various activities. These activities provide a variety of loot, such as weapons, mods, and equipment, to customize and make your agent even better.

3) Helldivers 2

For Super Earth! (Image via PlayStation Publishing)

Helldivers 2 isn’t your typical looter-shooter or MMO-lite, but it checks a lot of boxes. You loot Samples and shoot enemies. While they aren’t weapons or gear, they are a component required to unlock and upgrade those items.

The game doesn't have an open world, but creates instances for a group of players. The latest update for the game brought the fight to Super Earth and added a new biome. While you may not see other players all the time, everyone’s working toward progressing to the same goal.

4) The First Descendant

Colossus fights are cool (Image via NEXON)

Taking inspiration from both Warframe and Destiny 2, this ambitious looter-shooter from a Korean studio launched to a massive audience. The game brings various weapons and characters to collect through boss fights and dungeon runs.

However, the game saw a drop in player count soon after, mostly due to lack of endgame content and tedious grind. Over the last few months, the developers have added many quality-of-life updates and new content, but it still has a long way to go to catch up with its competitors.

5) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Welcome to 40K (Image via Fatshark)

Set in the Warhammer 40k universe, Darktide is PvE shooter game that puts you in the shoes of Rejects. There are four different classes to pick from a Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn, and Psyker. During the missions, you’ll often find the entire team facing hordes of enemies, which is the main draw of the game.

Completing a mission grants you loot, which can be used at the hub to upgrade/unlock weapons and character upgrades. The hub is also the main area to interact with other players and form parties beforehand.

6) Elite Dangerous

One of the best Space MMOs (Image via Frontier Developments)

Elite Dangerous is an old gem that still boasts a lot of players. This is thanks to its incredible space exploration that features various activities ranging from solo to co-op. The gameplay loop revolves around upgrading your ship using money earning by completing mission, hunting pirates, and other activities.

There’s no definitive objective, as the game is more laid back for casual play. The open world act as the social hub for the game, where you can interact and team up with others.

7) Outriders

Budgt Destiny 2 (Image via Square Enix)

Outriders has a vibe similar to that of Destiny 2. Featuring four different classes, each with various abilities. These abilities can be used together to provide a cinematic combat experience. Apart from that, the game offers a variety of weapons and gear options to make your character even stronger.

While Outriders won’t provide you the power fantasy of Warframe, it is still a decent title to pick up on sale. Note that the game doesn't have many players as of now, likely due to a weak launch and no dedicated servers.

8) The Forever Winter

Loot and get out (Image via Fun Dog Studios)

A new sci-fi game taking place in a post-apocalyptic world, The Forever Winter, launched last year in September. Despite being a looter-shooter, it focuses more on the looting part as it’s also an extraction shooter. Engaging enemies can lead to brutal fights.

Securing your loot is essential, especially in the early game, as your character doesn’t have the best weapons to fight. There are some player complaints regarding bugs and glitches, but that’s likely due to the game being in early access.

9) Deep Rock Galactic

Rock and stone (Image via Coffee Stain)

Possibly the most controversial game in the list, but Deep Rock Galactic is a fun looter-shooter with a massive community. The game hands you various mining tasks, which can either be done solo, or with up to three players.

Simply turn on random matchmaking and other players will be able to join the mission you are in. After completing the mission, everyone will land on the same hub, where you can start another mission or simply chill.

Give these looter-shooters a shot if you're a fan of Warframe.

