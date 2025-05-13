The cost for The First Descendant's eight-man raid? Last-gen console support

The First Descendant Season 3 is set to introduce new activities, including an open-world eight-man boss fight. Sadly, the last-gen console players will not be able to enjoy the new content, as PS4 and Xbox One will be losing support on June 19, 2025. This means a switch to the PS5 or Xbox Series X is required to continue playing the game.

This announcement was originally made two days ago during the Season 2: Episode 2 dev Livestream. At the time, the only reason offered was difficulties in maintaining the game for last-gen consoles.

Let’s find out why the upcoming Season 3: Breakthrough update led the devs to drop support for The First Descendant in older consoles.

The First Descendant is ditching last-gen console support for its Season 3 breakthrough

The First Descendant - Wall Crasher concept (Image via Nexon)

One of the primary reasons for dropping the last-gen console support is that the devs are expanding the game's scope. The new open-world boss battle against Wall Crasher requires several players to take down, and having so many Descendants in a single team can cause problems.

As of now, a maximum of four people can join an operation and Void Intercept. Despite that, the game can face performance issues when Descendants like Gley, Ines, and Lepic use their abilities, or there are multiple enemies on screen.

Effects from Ines' ultimate in The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

The VFX results in stuttering, leading people to turn off most of them. This can become an even bigger issue with eight players, as more AoE Descendants like Ines land on the same team.

Of course, this isn’t the only reason. Older consoles have slower load times and report frequent crashes. Even PCs with decent builds are having trouble achieving 60 FPS without upscaling.

With each update, the optimization gets more complex. Maintaining the game on an older console is also likely not beneficial in terms of revenue. Leaving the last-gen console support will give developers more time to focus on the content itself, rather than spend time optimizing.

Last-gen console players will need to upgrade

At the moment, there isn’t any alternative to overcome this situation. PS4 and Xbox One were released over a decade ago, and with the game adding new elements with each update, it’s hard for these consoles to keep up.

Players looking to continue playing this title must upgrade to the latest generation console. Besides, GTA 6 will also launch exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X, thus, now players have two reasons to upgrade.

