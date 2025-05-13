The First Descendant Season 3: Everything that is coming with the Breakthrough update

The First Descendant’s most consequential update is on the horizon, and it is promising a great many things. Aptly named as Breakthrough, the massive update will bring new zones, new gameplay opportunities, new descendants, and more.

If one were to explain this update in a simple word, it would be: Big. The First Descendant's Breakthrough update will introduce a new zone, much bigger than every single playable space currently in-game. Another big part of the update is a new Colossus fight, which will, in turn, make the squad limit bigger. So here are all the important aspects of The First Descendant's Breakthrough update.

Every important aspect of the Season 3 Breakthrough of The First Descendant

The new update attempts to break new ground within the game's formula (Image via Nexon)

The current information about Season 3 comes from a recently conducted panel at PAX East, where the developers unveiled the incoming content update and shared brief details about each important aspect. Nexon emphasized that the latest Season will follow the ongoing storyline, and the narrative will change drastically in The First Descendant's Breakthrough update.

For those unaware of the recent changes, the seasonal structure of The First Descendant has changed significantly. Currently, only major updates are considered a full Season, while smaller-scale updates are considered episodes, akin to mid-season updates of other titles. So, here’s a brief overview of what’s coming in The First Descendant's Season 3:

New Zone: Axion Plains

Axion Plains is set to be the largest zone in The First Descendent to date (Image via Nexon)

A massive zone central to The First Descendant's new seasonal storyline, the Axion Plains will be an evolving gameplay area and respond to player numbers and other situations. Players will undertake dangerous Battlefield missions for increased rewards, and evolving encounters will continue to keep the meta fresh.

Storyline-wise, the Plains were supposed to be an outpost and a refuge for humanity, but harsh conditions and deadly threats have left the zone barren. It is the central battlefield where the fight against the new Colossus will occur.

New Colossus: Wall Crasher

A big zone needs a big enemy to hunt (Image via Nexon)

A brand new Colossus, the Wall Crasher, is one of the biggest enemies Descendants have ever encountered. The developers revealed that the Wall Crasher is about twice the size of the normal Colossus players can currently face in The First Descendant. Owing to its size and threat, it is set to be the perfect field boss of Axion Plains. Up to eight players will form a team and take this threat head-on.

Players have long requested an open-world boss, since they have already experienced similar encounters in Warframe, Once Human, Diablo 4, and more. The First Descendant has gone above and beyond, offering true raid-like content for an open-world setting.

New Movement Tech: The Hoverbike

Players will have to choose between running with Bunny or taking the Hoverbike (Image via Nexon)

The Hoverbike will act as the primary mode of transportation in the Axion Plains, allowing players to traverse the massive zone at a much higher speed than sprinting and quickly transition between combat encounters. Players will receive their personal Hoverbike by logging in to The First Descendant after Breakthrough arrives.

Those who want to upgrade their ride, either for utility or for the bling, can farm the accelerated and boosted variant in the Axios Plains. Small caveat, though, it remains unclear whether these are multiple farmable variants or just one.

New Descendant: Nell

Nell's transformation from a support member to a Descendant is pretty cool (Image via Nexon)

Until now, Nell has been an NPC one can easily encounter during The First Descendant's main story and in Albion. With Season 3, Nell will officially join the action as a Descendant. Her arche abilities have manifested into psionic abilities, making her mind the sharpest weapon of all.

She can lob telekinetic projectiles that pull enemies in and debuff them. Another interesting skill lets her turn every bullet into a weak point shot, massively boosting her DPS.

New Ultimate Descendant: Ultimate Luna and Ultimate Yujin

Ultimate Luna will bring her rhythmic talents to bear on allies and enemies alike (Image via Nexon)

Like every season till now, The First Descendant's Breakthrough update will introduce two new Ultimate Descendents. Luna is the first to receive the Ultimate treatment, complete with new looks, slot alignments, and Transcendent modules. Not much has been revealed about her stats, but the latest Transcendent modules will help distinguish her gameplay into specific archetypes. One Transcendent module is oriented around weapons, while the other will focus on buffs and debuffs.

Episode 2 of Season 3 will bring Ultimate Yujin into the fray. Currently, there is no more information beyond this.

New faction and a new seasonal storyline

After getting his plans foiled for 2 seasons, Karel returns to settle the score (Image via Nexon)

The First Descendant's Season 3 Breakthrough will continue the ongoing storyline of controlling the fate of Ingris, while the Descendants stave off threat after threat. A long-standing enemy of Albion, Karel, will make his entrance, and players will likely have a big fight against him. According to the developers, another cornerstone feature of this storyline is the romance between Enzo and Nell.

Breakthrough will also introduce a new faction, the Legion of Breach. Combatants from the Legion of Breach are almost animalistic in nature and appearance, possibly corrupted by the chaotic forces within the Axion Plains, which will be explored in the storyline and in-zone collectibles.

A new social space

The social space will allow players to rest and strategize, maybe even form new friendships (Image via Nexon)

The Lounge is the latest social space and one of the more quality-focused additions to the game, reserved for Season 3. Players will be able to interact with NPCs and other Descendants. Furthermore, they can decorate the space with collectibles and add a personalized feel.

The Lounge is effectively the player's house of The First Descendant. They can set up their Descendants in specific spots. These characters will greet players upon entering the Lounge. Upon entering this new space, players will take on a first-person perspective.

New Weapon archetype: Sword

Each sword type will have a different playstyle, depending on the DPS output (Image via Nexon)

Season 3 Breakthrough will expand the combat mechanics of The First Descendant with its first foray into true melee combat by introducing the Sword weapon type. Season 3 is slated to have three unique sword types, but only the longsword will be available at first. Players will have two attack types, and the weapon will be equippable in any of the three weapon slots.

Among the three new sword variants, one will be a two-handed greatsword with slow attack and high damage. The other will be an energy-based weapon called the Lightblade, thematically similar to the lightsaber. This Lightblade will be released during Episode 2.

Collaboration with NieR: Automata and additional cosmetics

Yes, you can become 2B if you like. Or A2 even. (Image via Nexon)

We have already discussed the collaboration with NieR: Automata at length. In short, The First Descendant players will be able to play as 2B and A2, which has been a long-awaited demand for many.

As for the other cosmetics, the developers plan to release the Gilded Death Blossom skin for both Ines and Serena. Another notable aspect of Season 3 is that the standard Battle Pass will contain a common skin, the first of its kind.

Additional details will be revealed before the launch. Beyond the seasonal content, The First Descendant is set to celebrate its first anniversary in July. Nexon has already promised the playerbase plenty of in-game rewards, in-game events, real-life activities such as skin design contests, and more.

