The First Descendant: Serena Build and Arche Tuning Setup

Serena was introduced in The First Descendant - Season 2 Episode 2 and quickly became popular due to her abilities. While most Descendants either provide support or deal damage, Serena can do both without changing the build throughout most of the game.

Let’s dive into more details of the build and the Arche Tuning Board.

Serena Build Setup in The First Descendant

While Serena is undoubtedly an S-Tier Descendant, there is little work required to make the build feel powerful. Use an Energy Activator to increase mod capacity. This is essential for survival in the earlier stages of levelling, as you’ll need to use the Crystallization Catalyst across all of her mod slots.

Start by equipping HP mods and slowly add more after each Crystallization. The best way to max out your Descendant is by running 400% Infiltration Operation. There are always two operations active, so look for the one giving 200,000 XP.

The First Descendant Serena All-In-One Build (Image via Nexon)

The transcendent mod slot makes use of Hymn. This modifies her 3rd ability, Soar, to provide movement speed for the entire team when used mid-air. Using the ability will also reload your weapons, adding more damage uptime.

Using Passionate Sponsor (mod) boosts firearm attack and skill power. This can directly affect the 4th ability, Redemption, the main source for buffing the entire team.

Additional mods in the build reduce the cooldown and cost of all abilities for more frequent use. The Reactor choice also adds more flexibility. A fire-based reactor with skill cooldown, cost, and duration will be the best choice.

The First Descendant Serena Reactor Recommendation (Image via Nexon)

To finish the build, you also need a powerful weapon with a good crit rate/damage. Ancient Knight works well, but other weapons like Greg’s Reversed Fate and The Last Dagger will also do the job. Feel free to use a weapon of your choice.

External Components for Serena in The First Descendant

Component Main Stat Additional Stat Auxiliary Power Max HP Fire Resistance - Max HP Sensor Max HP Chill Resistance - Max MP Memory Max HP Electric Resistance - Defense Processor Max HP Toxin Resistance - Shield Recovery Modifier

Note that HP is the priority main stat. As for the set bonus, there isn’t a requirement, so you can slot random components depending on your needs. My recommendation would be a 2-set bonus from Ascending Armory and a 2-set bonus from Hunter.

The Ascending Armory set will add more skill cooldown, while the Hunter set will reduce the MP cost of skills. Both of them combined will add more quality of life to your build.

Serena Arche Tuning Board

Arche Tuning is another great way to boost damage while also increasing her survivability simultaneously. Since we are stacking HP that improves damage while using Redemption, pick up the HP node cluster in the bottom right of the Arche Tuning board.

The First Descendant Serena Arche Tuning Layout (Image via Nexon)

While maxing out Arche Tuning is always a good option, only 14 points are required to reach the Enhanced Max HP node. The rest of the points can be distributed across skill duration, cooldown, or firearm attack.

How to play Serena in The First Descendant

Serena’s abilities can be a little overwhelming, but there’s a simple rotation. Use the 2nd ability, Ascension, and activate Redemption. When used on the ground, Redemption will grant damage reduction to the team. Mid-air activation will provide a damage boost based on max HP.

Skill Rotation

Ascension - Redemption

While facing dungeon bosses, use the 1st ability, Sacred Flame, to lower enemy fire resistance and repeat the regular skill rotation. The reduced fire resistance also benefits the entire team, especially Lepic or Blair.

