How to get Greg's Reversed Fate in The First Descendant

Greg's Reversed Fate is potentially the best boss DPS weapon in The First Descendant right now. Although it is a precision 'Tactical Rifle' that only offers a burst-fire trigger, the weapon's damage potential is so high that it outshines automatic weapons like Eternal Willpower or Enduring Legacy. This is because Greg's Reserved Fate can passively bombard enemies on-hit, granting quite a bit of extra damage if the target(s) are static.

In this First Descendant guide, we will go over how to get Greg's Reversed Fate, and the best AMPs to farm for each part.

How to farm and craft Greg's Reversed Fate in The First Descendant

To get Greg's Reversed Fate in The First Descendant, you need to farm four components that craft the weapon: Polymer Synctium, Nano Tube, Synthetic Fiber, and Main Blueprint.

Trending

Here's how to get each of these components:

Greg's Reversed Fate Nano Tube blueprint can be obtained from AMP 114, farmable in The Haven (Hard-Mode Infiltration), and opened in Hard Frost Walker.

blueprint can be obtained from AMP 114, farmable in The Haven (Hard-Mode Infiltration), and opened in Hard Frost Walker. Greg's Reversed Fate Polymer Synctium blueprint can drop from AMP 105, farmable in Mystery's End (Hard-Mode Infiltration), and opened in Hard Obstructor.

blueprint can drop from AMP 105, farmable in Mystery's End (Hard-Mode Infiltration), and opened in Hard Obstructor. Greg's Reversed Fate Synthetic Fiber blueprint can be obtained from AMP 072, farmable from the Lost Supply Depot Vulgus Outpost in Hard Mode (Vespers), and opened in the Void Reactor of the same region.

blueprint can be obtained from AMP 072, farmable from the Lost Supply Depot Vulgus Outpost in Hard Mode (Vespers), and opened in the Void Reactor of the same region. Finally, Greg's Reversed Fate main blueprint can drop from AMP 044 Mutant AA, which can be farmed from Hagios' Old Mystery Hard-Mode Infiltration, and opened in the normal Swamp Walker boss.

Greg's Reversed Fate will take a while to farm if you're an intermediate player (Image via Nexon)

Also Read: The First Descendant tier list: Best characters to play

All of these Amorphous Material Patterns have over a 30% chance of dropping the corresponding Greg's Reversed Fate component blueprint, so you'll never need a Shape Stabilizer. Keep in mind that you will need to craft each component before you can craft the main weapon.

You will require the following resources to do so:

Polymer Synctium: 139 Carbon Crystals, 76 Hellions, 7 Compound Carbon Activators, blueprint, 50k Gold

Synthetic Fiber: 60 Compound Coating Materials, 91 Nanopolymers, 19 Deformed Biometals, blueprint, 50k Gold

Nano Tube: 97 Hardeners, 114 Reverse Charging Coils, 7 Anode Ion Particles, blueprint, 50k Gold

Once you have crafted all of these, hand them over to Anais in Albion to craft Greg's Reversed Fate in earnest. The process takes four hours of research time and 100k additional Gold.

Check out our other guides on The First Descendant:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback