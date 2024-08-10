Best Eternal Willpower build in The First Descendant: Readjustment rolls, modules, and more

Eternal Willpower is one of The First Descendant's meta General Rounds weapons. It's a tried-and-tested assault rifle that gives you high crit potential, and a solid rate of fire to leverage it. Even though it's not an Ultimate weapon and has no gimmicks attached to it, its stats are robust enough to make it worth sinking an Energy Activator into.

In this Eternal Willpower build guide for The First Descendant beginners, we will explain why this weapon excels, and how to best utilize its natural talents.

How to get Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

To get the Eternal Willpower, you can farm the Vulgus Strategic Oupost in The Storage, Agna Desert. Clearing this Vulgus Outpost boss has a 50% chance to drop the weapon. Doing it in Hard Mode is recommended to get lvl 100 variants.

Eternal Willpower farming and drop location (Image via Nexon)

If you don't want to bother with Outpost cooldowns, the other Eternal Willpower drop source is the Baggage Transport Base mission in Vermillion Wastes, Agna Desert. This mission takes much longer to complete, but it's relatively easier if you don't have a firepower.

The First Descendant Eternal Willpower stats, explored

Here are all the stats of a lvl 100 Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant:

Stat type Amount at lvl 100 Damage (Firearm ATK) 21,370 Fire Rate 499 Reload Time 1.9s Crit Rate 20% Crit Damage 1.5x Weak Point Damage 1x Hip Fire Accuracy 88.88 Aimed Shot Accuracy 91.11 Range 35m - 60m ATK Drop-off Modifier 0.4x Attribute Trigger Rate 5.26%

Eternal Willpower stats (Image via Nexon)

Eternal Willpower is very decidedly a crit weapon, as it sports no extra damage on weak point hits. Moreover, its critical damage is still on the lower end of the spectrum. This is compensated by the base damage, which is the highest among the assault rifle class.

Best Readjustment stat rolls for Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

Stat rolls need Crits (Image via Nexon)

Here's the priority of stats you're looking for while you Readjust weapon rolls for Eternal Willpower:

Crit Rate

Crit Damage

Fire Rate

Additional Firearm ATK vs Collosi

Weak Point Damage

Elemental bonus ATK

Firearm ATK

Recoil

Other stats

The top item on this list is the highest priority, and vice versa.

The Weak Point damage roll can only go up to 12% for a legendary affix, which is roughly the same as an equivalent Firearm ATK roll. However, you'll be getting a lot of Fireark ATK with your mods, so weak point damage is worth more due to diminishing returns on total DPS.

Best module setup for Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

Best module setup for Eternal Willpower in The First Descendant

Eternal Willpower can easily go above 500k DPS with the right module setup in The First Descendant. A mid-game two-Catalyst build with an Energy Activator would be the following:

Slot Number Mod Name Slot Type Description 1 Action and Reaction Malachite (Catalyst) Firearm ATK, increased Recoil 2 Concentration Priority Almandine (Catalyst) Crit Damage, increased Reload Time 3 Better Insight Almandine Crit Hit Rate 4 Fire Rate UP Xantic Fire Rate 5 Rifling Enhancement Malachite Firearm ATK 6 Edging Shot Almandine Crit Hit Rate, reduced Firearm ATK

The build can be expanded even further, as you have four more slots. However, this will require almost threefold as many Crystallization Catalysts. If you're up for it, here are the other mods we would recommend:

Concentrate Support Ammo

Sharp Precision Shot

Better Concentration

Fixed Shot

The First Descendant Eternal Willpower build (Image via Nexon)

If you're using Freyna, Toxic Conductor is also worth considering. However, other Conductor mods are not worth it due to their low base attribute trigger rate on Eternal Willpower.

