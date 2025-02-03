How to get Ines in The First Descendant

Ines Raya, or just Ines, is the latest Descendant to join the ever-expanding roster of characters in The First Descendant. One of the more active combat-based fighters in the game, Ines can decimate her opponents with "shocking" bursts of damage. Despite being an Electric damage type character, her playstyle differs quite drastically from that of Bunny and Sharen.

Now, the question is how to get her onto your team. I can tell you that she'll be a great addition for the price of 900 Caliber from the shop, but that's a cop-out answer. Instead, we'll discuss how to obtain her by playing the game. It'll be a slower process, but at least you'll feel satisfied with the result of your effort.

How to unlock Ines for your roster in The First Descendant

You'll spend a lot of time here, so better get used to seeing the same location (Image via Nexon)

Long story short, getting Ines onto your team will require you to spend a lot of time in the new Void Vessel missions. All of Ines's parts and her required crafting components are obtained from the Hard version of the Void Vessel missions. Like every other Descendant before her, Ines requires an Enhanced Cells, a Stabilizer, and a Spiral Catalyst.

Furthermore, these items also require a unique resource called Neuromorphic Chip. These chips can be gathered from the Broken Materials Storage Boxes found in locked treasure rooms inside the Vessel, similar to the Refined Void Essence required to craft Keelan. The aforementioned three major components can be obtained from one of the reward boxes at the end of the Vessel run.

Here are the required details of each of the major components for Ines:

Ines Enhanced Cells

This item has the highest drop chance from the Lost Data Vault box at the end of the mission. The required resources (and their sources) to craft this item are as follows:

519x Metal Accelerant: Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Sterile Land.

Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Sterile Land. 303x Hellion: Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Fortress.

Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Fortress. 20x Neuromorphic Chip: Collect from Broken Materials Storage Boxes in the Void Vessel.

Ines Stabilizer

The blueprint's drop chance is the highest when opening the Restricted Data Vault at the end of the mission. Here are the ingredients:

239x Compound Coating Material: Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Echo Swamp.

Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Echo Swamp. 408x Ceramic Composite: Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in White-night Gulch.

Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in White-night Gulch. 20x Neuromorphic Chip: Collect from Broken Materials Storage Boxes in the Void Vessel.

Ines requiring only common materials from other zones is quite helpful (Image via Nexon)

Ines Spiral Catalyst

Open the Imperfect Data Vault for the highest chance of obtaining the Spiral Catalyst blueprint. The ingredients to craft the item are:

422x Repton: Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Kingston.

Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Kingston. 462x Shape Memory Alloy: Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Hagios.

Break resource boxes and open Munitions containers in Hagios. 20x Neuromorphic Chip: Collect from Broken Materials Storage Boxes in the Void Vessel.

To open the reward boxes at the end of the mission for the blueprints, you'll need a Decryption Key. If you don't have one, don't worry; you'll get six when finishing a Vessel mission on Hard mode.

Once you've gathered all the major components, you'll need to open the Intact Data Vault for the Ines Code. The Code and the blueprints for the aforementioned major components have a flat 15% chance of dropping from their designated Vault boxes. These cannot be increased by using Shape Stabilizers but can be target-farmed with a new Target Reward system.

How long can it take to farm Ines in The First Descendant?

Open one of these boxes to get Ines. You'll probably get a lot of gold first (Image via Nexon)

Now that you have all the necessary information, it's time to get on a good Descendant build, equip a strong weapon setup, and actually farm these missions. If you're playing solo, you should bring a loadout that is as good against mobs as it is against bosses, because you'll go up against both.

A good combo is to take Freyna and combine her mob-clearing power with Enduring Legacy's bossing potential. A second viable combo is using Hailey for her overwhelming bossing damage and pairing it with Thunder Cage or King's Guard Lance. Or you can just use Bunny and forget about everything. In any case, make your Descendant durable, because the boss is a rather hard-hitting one.

As for the time required to farm each item, it essentially depends on your luck. It is entirely possible that you can get every blueprint on your first attempt, and you have to make additional trips to farm the Neuromorphic Chips. However, if you're hitting a snag with the blueprints, use the Target Reward system for maximum efficiency.

