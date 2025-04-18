How to get Ultimate Blair in The First Descendant

Ultimate Blair, everyone’s favorite cook/arsonist, is now available with the latest update of The First Descendant. Featuring a new drip and improved stats over the base version, Blair features two exclusive transcendent mods: Killer Recipe and Next-level Recipe.

Ad

This guide will teach you about all the places to farm and craft Ultimate Blair for free, along with crafting requirements.

How to farm Ultimate Blair parts in The First Descendant

Resources required for the Descendant (Image via Nexon)

There are multiple ways to farm Ultimate Blair. Those who have yet to reach the Hard difficulty also have options to get their hands on the latest Descendant. Here are all the blueprint farm locations and crafting requirements:

Ad

Trending

Ultimate Blair Enhanced Cells Blueprint

AMP 106-Variant AD: White-night Gulch - Bio-Lab - Hard (Open at Obstructor - Hard)

White-night Gulch - Bio-Lab - Hard (Open at Obstructor - Hard) AMP 093-Variant AD: Agna Desert - Caligo Ossuary - Hard (Open at Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit)

Agna Desert - Caligo Ossuary - Hard (Open at Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit) AMP 042-Variant AD: Hagios - Old Mystery - Normal (Open at Hagios Fractured Monolith)

To craft Ultimate Blair Enhanced Cells, you need the following

Semi-permanent Plasma x625

Carbon Crystal x1245

Veildust x60

Blueprint

Ultimate Blair Stabilizer Blueprint

Ad

AMP 029-Variant AD: Agna Desert - The Asylum - Normal (Open at Devourer - Normal)

Agna Desert - The Asylum - Normal (Open at Devourer - Normal) AMP 056-Variant AD: Kingston - Magister Lab - Hard (Open at Executioner - Hard)

Kingston - Magister Lab - Hard (Open at Executioner - Hard) AMP 113-Variant AD: Hagios - Old Mystery - Hard (Open at Hagios Fractured Monolith)

To craft Ultimate Blair Stabilizer, you need the following

Repton x949

Compound Coating Material x538

Veildust x60

Blueprint

Ultimate Blair Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

AMP 115-Variant AD: Hagios - The Haven - Hard (Open at Frost Walker/Gluttony - Hard)

Hagios - The Haven - Hard (Open at Frost Walker/Gluttony - Hard) AMP 013-Variant AD: Vespers - Sepulcher - Normal (Open at Vespers Ruins)

Vespers - Sepulcher - Normal (Open at Vespers Ruins) AMP 082-Variant AD: Echo Swamp - The Chapel - Hard (Open at Echo Swamp Derelict Covert)

Ad

To craft Ultimate Blair Spiral Catalyst, you need the following

Reverse Charging Coil x1023

Ceramic Composite x919

Veildust x60

Blueprint

Ultimate Blair Code

AMP 036-Variant AD: White-night Gulch - Mystery’s End - Normal (Open at Pyromaniac - Normal)

White-night Gulch - Mystery’s End - Normal (Open at Pyromaniac - Normal) AMP 105-Variant AD : White-night Gulch - Mystery’s End - Hard (Open at Obstructor - Hard)

: White-night Gulch - Mystery’s End - Hard (Open at Obstructor - Hard) AMP 075-Variant AD: Vespers - The Shelter - Hard (Open at Vespers Moonlight Lake)

After acquiring all the ingredients, head to Anais to craft the parts and the Descendant. Individual parts will cost 450K Gold and 16 hours of waiting, while the final craft using all parts requires 900K Gold and 36 hours of waiting.

Ad

Also Read: The First Descendant: Serena Build and Arche Tuning Setup

How much Caliber does Ultimate Blair cost in The First Descendant?

Caliber cost for the Descendant (Image via Nexon)

If you do not like spending time farming the parts, you can directly purchase from the in-game shop. You can purchase one of the two bundles or get the ultimate character without cosmetics using Caliber. Here’s how much you will have to pay:

Ultimate Blair Bundle costs 3000 Caliber (around $55) with the Descendant with Devil Hot Pepper X set and a slot.

costs 3000 Caliber (around $55) with the Descendant with Devil Hot Pepper X set and a slot. Premium Bundle costs 5000 Caliber (around $95) and contains everything in the regular bundle, along with the Hot Wing back attachment, Explosive Taster spawn, an Energy Activator, and 2x Crystallization Catalysts.

costs 5000 Caliber (around $95) and contains everything in the regular bundle, along with the Hot Wing back attachment, Explosive Taster spawn, an Energy Activator, and 2x Crystallization Catalysts. Only the Descendant will cost 2200 Caliber.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More