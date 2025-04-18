How to get Ultimate Blair in The First Descendant

Ultimate Blair, everyone’s favorite cook/arsonist, is now available with the latest update of The First Descendant. Featuring a new drip and improved stats over the base version, Blair features two exclusive transcendent mods: Killer Recipe and Next-level Recipe.
This guide will teach you about all the places to farm and craft Ultimate Blair for free, along with crafting requirements.
How to farm Ultimate Blair parts in The First Descendant
There are multiple ways to farm Ultimate Blair. Those who have yet to reach the Hard difficulty also have options to get their hands on the latest Descendant. Here are all the blueprint farm locations and crafting requirements:
Ultimate Blair Enhanced Cells Blueprint
- AMP 106-Variant AD: White-night Gulch - Bio-Lab - Hard (Open at Obstructor - Hard)
- AMP 093-Variant AD: Agna Desert - Caligo Ossuary - Hard (Open at Agna Desert Miragestone Deposit)
- AMP 042-Variant AD: Hagios - Old Mystery - Normal (Open at Hagios Fractured Monolith)
To craft Ultimate Blair Enhanced Cells, you need the following
- Semi-permanent Plasma x625
- Carbon Crystal x1245
- Veildust x60
- Blueprint
Ultimate Blair Stabilizer Blueprint
- AMP 029-Variant AD: Agna Desert - The Asylum - Normal (Open at Devourer - Normal)
- AMP 056-Variant AD: Kingston - Magister Lab - Hard (Open at Executioner - Hard)
- AMP 113-Variant AD: Hagios - Old Mystery - Hard (Open at Hagios Fractured Monolith)
To craft Ultimate Blair Stabilizer, you need the following
- Repton x949
- Compound Coating Material x538
- Veildust x60
- Blueprint
Ultimate Blair Spiral Catalyst Blueprint
- AMP 115-Variant AD: Hagios - The Haven - Hard (Open at Frost Walker/Gluttony - Hard)
- AMP 013-Variant AD: Vespers - Sepulcher - Normal (Open at Vespers Ruins)
- AMP 082-Variant AD: Echo Swamp - The Chapel - Hard (Open at Echo Swamp Derelict Covert)
To craft Ultimate Blair Spiral Catalyst, you need the following
- Reverse Charging Coil x1023
- Ceramic Composite x919
- Veildust x60
- Blueprint
Ultimate Blair Code
- AMP 036-Variant AD: White-night Gulch - Mystery’s End - Normal (Open at Pyromaniac - Normal)
- AMP 105-Variant AD: White-night Gulch - Mystery’s End - Hard (Open at Obstructor - Hard)
- AMP 075-Variant AD: Vespers - The Shelter - Hard (Open at Vespers Moonlight Lake)
After acquiring all the ingredients, head to Anais to craft the parts and the Descendant. Individual parts will cost 450K Gold and 16 hours of waiting, while the final craft using all parts requires 900K Gold and 36 hours of waiting.
How much Caliber does Ultimate Blair cost in The First Descendant?
If you do not like spending time farming the parts, you can directly purchase from the in-game shop. You can purchase one of the two bundles or get the ultimate character without cosmetics using Caliber. Here’s how much you will have to pay:
- Ultimate Blair Bundle costs 3000 Caliber (around $55) with the Descendant with Devil Hot Pepper X set and a slot.
- Premium Bundle costs 5000 Caliber (around $95) and contains everything in the regular bundle, along with the Hot Wing back attachment, Explosive Taster spawn, an Energy Activator, and 2x Crystallization Catalysts.
- Only the Descendant will cost 2200 Caliber.