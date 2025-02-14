Nexon’s The First Descendant is shifting its content schedule and will preview the upcoming Season 2: Episode 2 – Beyond the Void in March 2025. The developers acknowledged that previous seasonal updates lacked depth, prompting a change in their approach.

Instead of a new season, March will bring a substantial mid-season update. Season 3 is now set for summer, introducing fresh content, a first-anniversary celebration, and a new collaboration. The Beyond the Void update expands the game’s story, taking players to Sigma Sector.

Here, Descendants will uncover new details about Gley’s daughter, Dia, and face off against Obliviant, a squad of corrupted Descendants controlled by the Vulgus. The update also introduces Serana, a fire-attribute Descendant capable of flying and attacking mid-air, alongside the new Ultimate Descendant, Ultimate Blair.

What to expect from the upcoming The First Descendant update?

A Labrador Retriever Arche Fellow will be available alongside an Arche-Tuning System that will enhance Arche’s mechanics and boost Descendants' overall performance. Nexon is also making adjustments to weapons: ultimate weapons are being reworked and rare weapons will receive balance changes.

The developers have improved Void Erosion Purge in response to community concerns. Fans had criticized the mode for frustrating difficulty and underpowered weapons. The latest Season 2 hotfix 1.2.7 addresses these issues by rebalancing enemy spawns, reducing ranged attacks from Elite Wardens, and modifying status effects from Normal and Elite Trackers.

Official promo art for the upcoming update (Image via Nexon)

Solo players will find the mode more manageable, and group players will encounter nerfed Commander Monsters. Further tweaks to Void Erosion Purge include increased weapon attribute attacks, improved ammo drops, and better reward distribution.

While these adjustments should enhance the experience, the developers acknowledge more refinements are needed. Future updates will continue to address balance issues based on player feedback.

Additional content in February includes a Valentine’s Day event, new emotes, and a Hot Springs area in Albion. Special Hot Springs skins and new hairstyles for female Descendants will also be released. Skin updates are expected every two weeks, keeping customization fresh.

Alongside these changes, login campaigns offer rewards such as customization items and enhancement materials. More details on upcoming updates will be shared as development progresses.

