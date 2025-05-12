The First Descendant's next gambit is hoverbikes and Nier Automata collaboration

Nexon is promising big things for The First Descendant’s future, chief among them being the upcoming Season 3, where players will obtain a hoverbike and a long-requested collaboration with Nier: Automata. Season 3 was unveiled in a special panel during the recently concluded PAX Event, where the developers lifted the veil on many planned features, such as a large open-world space, new Colossus, new factions, new Descendants, a brand new Ultimate Descendant, and much more.

Ad

Launched back in July 2024, The First Descendant enjoyed an extremely positive welcome from the community, and even clocked in almost 270K players at its peak. Recently, however, The First Descendant has struggled to hit even 10K daily players, which is unfortunately the fate of a lot of looter shooters of the past. The upcoming Season 3 is planned to be that surge in boost that the title desperately needs.

Ad

Trending

The First Descendant plans to revamp its open-world structure with a Hoverbike and boost sales with a Nier collaboration

Serena is also getting a special skin in Season 3 (Image via Nexon)

Fans of The First Descendant have long requested a collaboration with the Nier franchise, particularly Nier: Automata, given how both titles feature a post-apocalyptic world and very similar female character designs. While Nier: Automata's story focuses on the deep philosophy involving human consciousness and whatnot, The First Descendant is more intent on delivering an action-focused story where the Descendants work together to prevent Ingris from further destruction.

Ad

With the upcoming Season 3, players will be able to obtain cosmetic skins that will transform existing characters to look like 2B and A2 when the Nier: Automata collaboration goes live. The 2B skin will have an additional variant, which will be considerably revealing, with more features. It is unknown whether the skins will be universal, gendered, or limited to specific Descendants, like the upcoming Gilded Blossom skin reserved only for Ines and Serena.

Ad

Also Read: The First Descendant: Serena Build and Arche Tuning Setup

Another exciting addition to The First Descendent's ecosystem is the upcoming Hoverbike. Nexon is taking a lot of pages from Warframe, and not only are they adding a new, expansive open-world zone called the Axion Plains and a new 8-player Colossus fight, but also a Hoverbike to navigate the zone. According to the developers, players will be able to gain the standard variant of the Hoverbike. As they progress through the new zone, an Accelerated and boosted variant will become farmable.

This isn't the entirety of the showcase, as the developers also showed off the new Sword weapons, the new Descendant called Nell, the new Ultimate variant of Luna, and much more. Players will be able to enjoy all Season 3 has to offer when it goes live in the summer of 2025. Stay tuned for more The First Descendant guides and articles from Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnab Chakrabarti Arnab Chakrabarti is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. After getting his first console and playing Oni, he knew that playing games and writing about them was all he ever wanted. To that end, he gave up his bioscience studies to take the leap into video game coverage - a move that saw him work for such publications as TechARX, XRIG, eSportsportal, and Game Rant, to name a few.



Arnab looks up to popular video game journalists and commentators like John Peter Bain aka TotalBiscuit, Jason Schreier, and SkillUp, and tries to bring the same level of commitment and accuracy to his work.



He was also a part of the team that created the event Nerdmeet, which garnered over 5000 attendees in its final run.



In his spare time, Arnab takes care of animals, learns new languages, and plays his guitar. He is eyeing amateur astronomy soon as his next hobby. Know More