Aion 2: Everything known about the upcoming huge MMO

Aion 2 is officially on the way, as an MMO being developed by Kim Nam-joon, and information is starting to trickle out about it. Thanks to a recent developer stream, we finally know more about the previously-rumored title. Between this, and a trailer that showed off the gorgeous graphics of the upcoming game, there’s quite a bit to be excited for. The developer highlighted that this is the “complete version of Aion.”

Ad

All the really interesting ideas that they had years ago, but couldn’t put together due to technical limitations are much more feasible now. The race versus race storyline is back, but changed to make it less of a bland “good versus evil”, and things like character customization and of course, flying, are confirmed. Here’s what we know about Aion 2 so far.

What we know about upcoming Aion 2 MMO

Perhaps the most important thing about Aion 2 right now is, the classes and character customization choices. Currently, the game is slated to launch with 8 classes, with a blend of familiar and new options:

Ad

Trending

Gladiator: Life-steal, AOE Off-Tank/Sub-Tank

Life-steal, AOE Off-Tank/Sub-Tank Templar: Main Tank, with a cool shield and defensive cooldowns

Main Tank, with a cool shield and defensive cooldowns Assassin: Masters of stealth and deadly strikes

Masters of stealth and deadly strikes Ranger: Bow-wielding masters, piercing targets with deadly accuracy

Bow-wielding masters, piercing targets with deadly accuracy Sorcerer: Huge magical explosions; what’s not to like?

Huge magical explosions; what’s not to like? Spiritmaster: Summons spirits to aid them in battle

Summons spirits to aid them in battle Cleric: The primary healer of the game

The primary healer of the game Chanter: Support hybrid, off-healer. Buffs and useful healing abilities

If nothing else, Aion 2's visuals, for characters and the world itself are stunning (Image via NCSoft)

When discussing learning skills for the classes, the developers made it very clear that in no way, would it involve pay-to-win mechanics, gacha, loot boxes, nothing like that. These will unlock via gameplay, which is a great idea. Character customization is a massive part of the game as well.

Ad

The developers have stated you can adjust over 200 individual features for your characters. Do you want a big-head character, or something more chibi? It’s possible! It will also be beginner friendly, so anyone can make the character of their dreams. It sounds like they’re trying to overthrow Black Desert’s proverbial stranglehold on awesome character customization.

When it comes to combat in Aion 2, things are really going to get spicy. It’s confirmed that there will be no auto-combat, opting instead for a more manual system. In addition, the developers confirmed a rear hit detection system, so attacks from behind will be more potent. This should drive players to work together, and think tactically, to get the most damage in fights. Typically, in MMOs, the tank tanks the enemies facing away from the party, and now there’s definitely more of a reason to do that.

Ad

We can't wait to see what's in store when a version is playable in the West (Image via NCSoft)

We also know that Aion 2 takes place 200 years after the original game. The Tower of Aion fell, and the Daeva lost their power. It’s still Elyos vs. Asmodians, but the Asmodians have been redesigned, to look less stereotypically evil.

Ad

I think this should make for better, more nuanced storytelling going forward. However, what I think is even more interesting is how the Elyians and Asmodians will play on different servers, and periodically be matched together for Realm vs. Realm combat. That promises to make things interesting. Between those and “dimensional invasion events”, there will still be heated PVP.

For those that prefer PVE, there will be solo dungeons, 4/8-player dungeons, and field events out in the world. We do know that the "Temple of Fire" dungeon will be returning as well. Another feature that will be returning, are Stretching WEapons. These are weapons who have ranges that dynamically change; however, in Aion 2, ranged calsses will have access to these, too!

Ad

The combat certainly looks fast and furious (Image via NCSoft)

You can count on Aion 2’s world map being massive — 36 times larger than the original. Players can fly anywhere without restriction, which should make both travel, and combat more interesting. Speaking of travel, mounts were discussed, as something unlocked by collecting fragments dropped from monsters. We hope to have more information on this as well, down the line.

Ad

It sounds like there will also be cross-play, and a mobile version of the game as well. However, the mobile game is just a “companion” to the main game. Perhaps players will be able to farm resources and things in the mobile version. I’m cautiously optimistic about how this will work. Unfortunately, I don’t know enough to make any real calls on that note.

Finally, if you have a South Korean phone number, you can take part in the FGT (Focus Group Test) between June 28 and June 29. Applications are being taken between May 29 through June 12, via this form. Hopefully, we hear something about a test for Western gamers sometime in the future.

Ad

Aion 2 is certainly on the way, and while we know plenty about it now, there’s still so much more to uncover. It will be interesting to see how it shapes up, as there are plenty of gamers who played the original, and cannot wait to return to this gorgeous world.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More