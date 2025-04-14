Aion Classic EU: The Burning Blood Fortress Guide (Update 3.7)

AION Classic EU’s next expansion, Update 3.7, is rapidly approaching. In it, the title introduces two new dungeons, including the Burning Blood Fortress, where you can join up to five other players and face the Ancient Yaksha’s terrifying might to earn powerful weapons and more! Players can enter the terrifying Blood Fortress with up to five allies between levels 56 and 60 to find out whether they have the skill to survive Yaksha’s terrifying wrath.

Seize your chance to claim Burning Salvation weapons, Young Dragon Lord’s Wings, powerful stigmas, and more! Players can enter the dungeon up to five times a week, resetting every Wednesday at 9 am CET. Ahead of the update, Gameforge's devs offered us some tips to succeed in this challenging instance.

Tips to defeat Yaksha in Aion Classic EU’s Burning Blood Fortress

The mighty gate to the Burning Blood Fortress in Aion Classic EU can be found in Laphsaran. Head to the Occupied Tiamat Legion Fortress and keep a lookout for the formidable stone gate featuring a dragon’s head. Thankfully, the instance is incredibly simple to spot.

If you get branded, make sure you take a teleport orb and swiftly break the correct drakscale (Image via Gameforge)

This isn’t a place you’ll want to linger, either. The faster you can defeat Ancient Yaksha in this place, the better your rewards will be. When you spawn in, you’ll see two floating islands, where you’ll battle Yaksha and try to overcome his strength. Another thing to be wary of is that while you can buff yourself/your allies, this will also help Yaksha!

Only one of the nearby teleport orbs takes you directly to Yaksha in Aion Classic EU, but the boss won’t fight you until you move to attack him. Other than simply enduring the boss's attacks, Yaksha will periodically brand one of your party members. That player must use a teleport orb, and face a special test.

On the other floating island, players will be shown four different drakscales, each with a symbol. You need to identify the correct symbol and destroy it, to give all of your party members a powerful buff that increases your damage. Unfortunately, this also grants the boss of the Burning Blood Fortress a buff.

While you don’t have much time, the developers at Gameforge also recommend you take a moment to bow your head before your opponent, eyes to the ground.

Don't be intimidated by this mighty dragon — even when he starts gaining damage buffs alongside you (Image via Gameforge)

You can undergo this challenge in Aion Classic EU's Burning Blood Fortress and gain the buff up to four times in this boss fight. On the upside, this can get you through the fight much faster. It’s also more dangerous, so you really have to balance it if this is what you want to do. While it might be dangerous to keep gaining the buff, that's the swiftest way to victory.

Remember, the faster you force Yaksha to flee, the less time he will have to gather up his treasure. If you are quick enough, you and your party could find Burning Salvation or Burning Subterranean weapons, Young Dragon Lord’s Wings, and level-55 stigmas. You will find this in the Arch Dyad's secret lab, which can be reached by activating the Suspicious Teleport Orb after the battle is won.

The Burning Blood Fortress is only one part of this latest major update to Aion Classic EU, but it’s an important one. There is plenty of fantastic equipment that can be unlocked here, provided you’re fast enough to best Ancient Yaksha.

