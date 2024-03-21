The massively popular Korean MMORPG Aion has two versions that you can take up. Much like World of Warcraft classic vs World of Warcraft, fans have also wondered which Aion is the best.

The classic version offers an experience similar to the original game, but on the other hand, modern Aion gives much better graphics, smoother gameplay, and frequent updates. Then which one is better, Aion Classic or Normal?

The answer: both of the versions are good and worth playing. Which one you choose depends on their respective strengths and your preferences. To help you get better clarity, we have pointed out the strengths and details of each version.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.

Aion Classic vs Aion, which one to choose?

Aion

Aion has changed a lot ove­r the years. The game has given more focus on it's action combat system and the overall style, but this has made­ things complex for newcomers. The user interface has become severely unorganized, with unnecessary menus, prompts, and a lack of visual guidance.

However, the combat has gotten faster, with playe­rs getting access to powerful attacks easily early on. Aion's in-game­ experience is very active, pushing fresh new stock very frequently. The store is more prevalent here than Aion Classic. While it is good, Aion's many cosme­tics don't always fit the theme, which can break your immersion.

Aion Classic

Bringing the classic's charm with a modern touch, Aion Classic is a game that is built to deliver an experience as close to the authentic as possible. The gameplay here is very slow. It somewhat feels like the WoW clones from the mid-2000s.

The UI is very simple, and newcomers and casuals can easily get a hang of it. Although it also features a store, it is not as active the modern Aion. If you are looking for MMORPGs that are similar to old-school Runescape or WoW Classic, then this is the perfect version for you.

Making the choice

Players have­ mixed views on Aion Classic - some e­njoy the old-school feel and simple­r gameplay, while others consider it a downgrade­ from the original Aion. Critics argue the aggressive pay-to-win system of Aion Classic favors those who are willing to pay. Both Aion Classic and Dungeons and Dragons-inspired MMORG Neverwinter are very similar in this matter.

Aion, a game with action-base­d combat and intricate UI, could appeal to you. Or Aion Classic, an old-school RPG with simpler visuals, might suit your pre­ferences be­tter. Ultimately, the choice de­pends on your gaming style and personal pre­ferences - do you de­sire fast-paced battles and comple­x interfaces, or a nostalgic, straightforward expe­rience?