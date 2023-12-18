All Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight rewards and how to get them

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight is the game's first winter event. Despite being a success, it's unclear if this event will come back every year after it concludes in January. Just like most of the winter events in live service titles, this one has a plethora of rewards on offer as well. Players have their work cut out for them if they want to get their hands on everything that it has to offer.

Most of Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight winter event rewards are cosmetic in nature. Here's a list of all rewards and how to unlock them.

All Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight rewards

During the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event, you will come across multiple currencies, with Midwinter Proof being one. You can use this currency to purchase the items mentioned below:

Periapt of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Barbarian) - 50 Midwinter Proof

Zemi of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Druid) - 50 Midwinter Proof

Veil of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Necromancer) - 50 Midwinter Proof

Masque of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Rogue) - 50 Midwinter Proof

Domino of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Sorcerer) - 50 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Blight Mount Trophy - 30 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Tomahawk (Cosmetic Axe) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Dirk (Cosmetic Dagger) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Capric Fetish (Cosmetic Totem) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Beacon (Cosmetic Focus) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Aegis of Thorri (Cosmetic Shield) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Talwaar (Cosmetic Sword) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Catapult (Cosmetic Crossbow) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Staff (Cosmetic Staff) - 20 Midwinter Proof

Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect - 10 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Spoils - 8 Midwinter Proof

Gileon's Brew - 1 Midwinter Proof

Midwinter Purse - 1 Midwinter Proof

How to get Midwinter Proof in Diablo 4

When you start navigating through the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event, you will come across three different enemy types. Each will drop a specific item. They are as follows:

Blightfiends: Blighted Fragments

Frigid Husks: Lost Heirlooms

Red-Cloaked Horror: Red-Cloaked Trophy

Exchanging each of these items at the event vendor will grant you access to reputation along with a few bonus items. For every item you turn in, you get Midwinter Proof as well. You can then utilize this currency to purchase the cosmetics mentioned above and use them on your respective characters in Diablo 4.