All Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight rewards and how to get them

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight is the game's first winter event. Despite being a success, it's unclear if this event will come back every year after it concludes in January. Just like most of the winter events in live service titles, this one has a plethora of rewards on offer as well. Players have their work cut out for them if they want to get their hands on everything that it has to offer.
Most of Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight winter event rewards are cosmetic in nature. Here's a list of all rewards and how to unlock them.
All Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight rewards
During the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event, you will come across multiple currencies, with Midwinter Proof being one. You can use this currency to purchase the items mentioned below:
- Periapt of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Barbarian) - 50 Midwinter Proof
- Zemi of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Druid) - 50 Midwinter Proof
- Veil of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Necromancer) - 50 Midwinter Proof
- Masque of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Rogue) - 50 Midwinter Proof
- Domino of the Long Night Moon cosmetic back trophy (Sorcerer) - 50 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Blight Mount Trophy - 30 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Tomahawk (Cosmetic Axe) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Dirk (Cosmetic Dagger) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Capric Fetish (Cosmetic Totem) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Beacon (Cosmetic Focus) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Aegis of Thorri (Cosmetic Shield) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Talwaar (Cosmetic Sword) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Catapult (Cosmetic Crossbow) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Staff (Cosmetic Staff) - 20 Midwinter Proof
- Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect - 10 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Spoils - 8 Midwinter Proof
- Gileon's Brew - 1 Midwinter Proof
- Midwinter Purse - 1 Midwinter Proof
How to get Midwinter Proof in Diablo 4
When you start navigating through the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event, you will come across three different enemy types. Each will drop a specific item. They are as follows:
- Blightfiends: Blighted Fragments
- Frigid Husks: Lost Heirlooms
- Red-Cloaked Horror: Red-Cloaked Trophy
Exchanging each of these items at the event vendor will grant you access to reputation along with a few bonus items. For every item you turn in, you get Midwinter Proof as well. You can then utilize this currency to purchase the cosmetics mentioned above and use them on your respective characters in Diablo 4.