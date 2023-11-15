Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event: Start date, rewards, and more

Despite it being just the second season, Blizzard is gearing up for its first event called Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight. This is the first iteration of the event and could be a standard occurrence every year. This is also the first time that the developers will be conducting an in-game event, so players are expecting a lot from it in terms of content and rewards.

That said, here's everything that players need to know about the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event in Season of Blood.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and are subject to change upon official confirmation.

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight start date

As revealed during BlizzCon 2023, the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event will start on December 12, 2023, and is set to conclude on January 1, 2024. Once the event ends, the season will enter into its final stages and will conclude on January 28. Considering there are no daily and weekly reset times in the game, there's no proper information about when the event starts as of this writing.

The developers should provide more information about the start and end time for the event as the dates for the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight event approaches.

Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight activities and rewards

Although there's no name for the activity yet, it might not be very different from the Helltides, or even the Blood Harvest, for that matter. Despite the event being centered in Fractured Peaks, you might have to venture out into different areas to hunt down new monsters in the form of Blight Fiends and Frigid Husks. You will also be tasked with restoring the Midwinter Square

Considering that the Fractured Peaks is the only area on the map where there's snow, it only makes sense to hold the winter event here. If you manage to defeat enough of these enemies, you will draw out the boss, which is being called the Red-Cloaked Horror. Defeat it and you will be rewarded with a plethora of rewards that include some new gear and cosmetic items.

For the most part, since this boss is being called the Red-Cloaked Horror, it might be able to induce the Fear debuff. It could deal cold damage as well because that falls in line with the idea of a winter event boss.

This event might not have any World Tier restriction and should be available to all players by default. As of now, Blizzard hasn't mentioned any additional event passes like the ones seen during the Destiny 2 events.

This is all the available information on the Midwinter Blight event, especially with respect to the enemies and the rewards that you can earn from this event. This piece will be updated as and when more information is available.