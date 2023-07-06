All Diablo 4 Sorcerer key passives, explained

Key passives are among the most essential elements of combat in Diablo 4. The game has a few builds that do not incorporate Ultimate Skills. However, a robust build must have an active key passive boosting its other stats. The Sorcerer class in the game has a set of six, giving players a wide range of options to choose from. This article takes a brief look at all the key passives available for this class.

All Sorcerer key passives in Diablo 4

1) Avanlanche

This key passive is a must-have for all the Frost Mages who rely heavily on their Core Skills. Avalanche increases your chances of dealing a hefty amount of damage with your Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard skills. Once this activates, you will consume no Mana. If you are using an Ice Shards Sorcerer build, this is the best key passive for you.

The in-game description of Avanlanche reads:

"Your Frost Skills have a 10% chance to make Ice Shards, Frozen Orb, or Blizzard consume no Mana and deal x40% increased damage. Chance is doubled against Vulnerable enemies."

2) Shatter

Shatter is another Frost-based key passive that can make your enemies explode in Diablo 4. It is made entirely for your Freeze skill. However, you can control the amount of damage foes take after the explosion. Enemies will take 25% of the damage inflicted on them while they are in their Frozen state after the explosion.

The in-game description of the key passive reads:

"After Freeze expires, enemies explode for 25% of the damage you dealt to them while Frozen."

3) Overflowing Energy

Overflowing Energy increases the potency of your Crackling Energy skill if you are using a Shock build. It increases the number of hits and also reduces the Shock skill cooldown.

With this key passive, Crackling Energy hits one additional enemy. Each time Crackling Energy hits an enemy, your Shock Skill cooldowns are reduced by 0.1 seconds (increased to 0.25 seconds against elites).

4) Vyr's Mastery

Vyr's Mastery is an offensive key passive that increases the raw damage output of your Shock skills alongside your Critical Strike Damage. This is arguably the best key passive for your Lightning Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.

With this key passive, close enemies take x10% increased damage from your Shock Skills and deal 20% less damage to you. Critical Strikes also increase these bonuses up to 25% for three seconds.

5) Esu's Ferocity

One of the strongest key passives in Diablo 4, Esu's Ferocity is ideal for all the fire Sorcerers out there. It increases your Critical Strike damage, alongside your Critical Strike Chance, against enemies below 50% health. It is useful for finishing up boss fights or enemy interactions as swiftly as possible.

The in-game description of this key passive reads:

"Your Fire Critical Strike Damage is increased by x25% against enemies above 50% Life. Your Fire Critical Strike Chance is increased by +5% against enemies below 50% Life. Killing an enemy with a Critical Strike grants both bonuses against all enemies for three seconds."

6) Combustion

Combustion is the final key passive for Sorcerer Pyromancy skills, as it increases x2% damage per unique source of fire in Diablo 4.

Your Burning effects deal x2% more damage per unique source of Burning you have applied to the enemy. If the enemy is burning for three or more sources, this bonus is doubled.

