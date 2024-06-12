All Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Editions compared: Which one should you buy?

The newest Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred expansion, is all set to bring the wild into the hell, as the new expansion is themed around forests and jungles. The new locations, events, and even the Diablo 4 class Spiritborn are also inspired by tribal Shamans.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is not a new game. But Blizzard Entertainment is promoting it as a new addition to the Diablo franchise. Vessel of Hatred will not have a set price like other game DLCs, but the game's publisher will be releasing multiple editions of it, each with various sets of content and exclusive rewards, and an increasing price tag.

All Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred Editions and their prices

All the editions of VoH (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred will be released in three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Both Deluxe and Ultimate editions will instantly unlock new pieces of gear, coming with the expansion. However, these aren’t exclusive to the two editions; you can grind and get them even if you own the Standard edition.

Editions and price tags:

Standard: $39.99

$39.99 Deluxe: $59.99

$59.99 Ultimate: $89.99

What is the pre-purchase bonus for Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred?

Get the pets instantly with Ultimate edition (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Pre-purchasing the expansion will instantly unlock various expansion-exclusive rewards and content based on the edition. Pre-purchasing bonuses include:

Hratli the Canine Pet

Alkor the Snow Leopard Pet

Natalya the Tiger Pet

Nahantu War-Cat Mount + Armor Bundle

5x Class Armor Sets

3,000 Platinum + 1 Premium Battle Pass Token

Each edition unlocks a portion of this reward pool. Pre-purchasing the ultimate edition will let you have all of it.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred features in premium editions: Standard vs Deluxe vs Ultimate

All the purchase options and prices (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

All the purchase options of Diablo 4

Standard Edition

Price: $39.99

$39.99 Pre-purchase bonus: Instantly unlocks Alkor the Snow Leopard Pet in Diablo IV.

Deluxe Edition

Price: $59.99

$59.99 Pre-purchase bonus: Instantly unlocks all three pets.

Instantly unlocks all three pets. Additional items: Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle, Premium Battle Pass Token.

Ultimate Edition

Price: $89.99

$89.99 Pre-purchase bonus: Instantly get Alkor the Snow Leopard Pet, Hratli, the Canine Pet, and Natalya the Tiger Pet once you download the expansion.

Instantly get Alkor the Snow Leopard Pet, Hratli, the Canine Pet, and Natalya the Tiger Pet once you download the expansion. Additional items: Nahantu War-Cat Mount and Armor Bundle, Nahantu Unearthed Armor Bundle (5 class armor sets), 3,000 Platinum, one Premium Battle Pass Token, Wings of the Faith cosmetic, and Nahantu Themed Town Portal.

That covers all the purchase editions of Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred. If you want to experience all of its content from day one, opt for the Deluxe and Ultimate editions. But if you want to grind your way through, Standard should be enough for you.