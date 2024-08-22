All Epitaph Prime Relics in Warframe, and how to get them

Those who manage to farm all Epitaph Prime Relics in Warframe will have one of the best status primers in the game. Epitaph Prime boasts an all-around upgrade over the regular variant of the sidearm: better fire rate, charged damage, and uncharged projectile AoE. This makes it one of the more coveted primed gears at present.
Here's how you can get all of the Void Relics for Epitaph Prime, and what it costs to craft it.
How to get all Epitaph Prime Relics in Warframe
To get Epitaph Prime in Warframe, you can farm the following Relics:
- Epitaph Prime Blueprint: drops from Axi O6 Relic (Common)
- Epitaph Prime Barrel: drops from Lith W4 Relic (Uncommon)
- Epitaph Prime Receiver: drops from Neo E4 Relic (Rare)
All of these drop from the usual sources of non-vaulted Relics. Here's a gist:
- For the Axi O6, farm the Apollo Disruption node in Lua.
- For the Lith W4, speedrun the Hepit Capture node in Void.
- For the Neo E4, you can grind the Ur node in Uranus.
Once you crack open these Epitaph Prime Relics and get successful drops, the gun can be directly crafted with all the components and a handful of Orokin Cells.
Warframe Epitaph Prime build (primer)
Epitaph Prime boasts a higher AoE for its uncharged shots, making it a marginally better primer than the regular one. The best part is that you can get this Primer build online with zero format, similar to a regular Epitaph build.
Mods used:
- Barrel Diffusion/Amalgam Barrel Diffusion
- Accelerated Isotope
- Sure Shot
- Augur Seeker
- Frostbite
- Pistol Pestilence
- Jolt
- Primed Fulmination
You can try out different 60-60 status mods for different status combinations, but make sure to also change the Arcane to one that benefits from that combo.
Additionally, Epitaph can be built as a DPS weapon with a Cascadia Flare and Viral+Heat combo. For this, you must replace Augur Seeker with Galvanized Scope, Primed Fulmination with Primed Target Cracker, and Sure Shot with Galvanized Shot.
