With 103 new updates introduced in the April Update, the Black Desert update is considered one of the biggest of 2024. Approximately 1 GB in size, there have been multiple new additions in terms of gameplay changes as well as quality-of-life upgrades.

In this article, we have listed the highlights of the new update.

Black Desert April 2024 patch notes

Music

Now, every class is able to perform an instrument.

There are five new instruments [added].

The Music Album has been [improved] to show you the instruments you currently own and don't.

[Modified] the Play button so that it can't be used if your Music Album doesn't have any unlocked instruments.

[Modified] to show all the instruments that can be unlocked in Black Desert in the "My Instruments" panel.

When you move your mouse over the instrument icons in the "My Instruments" panel, more tooltips will appear.

[Modified] "How to Play" in the Play Settings window to Select Instrument in order to better align with the intended use.

The time remaining for the music score being performed is now displayed on the Play icon when performing music, thanks to an improved design.

The quest to get the current eight varieties of Florchestra Instruments has been [simplified].

Guild

Temporarily lowered the maximum number of participants in trial matches to ten.

The match will be deemed lost, come to an end, and one penalty will be imposed if matchmaking is finished but there are less than seven waiting guild members.

In the event that there are fewer than three competitors in the Guild League, the match will be deemed a loss, come to a stop, and one penalty will be assessed.

Items

Along with this, the Black Stone, which was once divided into (Weapon) and (Armor), has now been [unified] under the same name "Black Stone".

You will now obtain Black Stone x3 or Black Stone x5 while defeating monsters.

Expand Tweet

Phrases & Marking Unification

[Changed] text in all relevant items and quest descriptions.

Due to modifications in Black Stone, the language for items that are openable boxes has been altered.

[Changed] Knowledge items resulting from Black Stone alterations that were previously marked with (Weapon) and (Armor).

[Changed] wording referring to things that need to be repaired and enhanced.

Monster

For individuals who have not yet learned the Garmoth Knowledge or have erased it, new ways to learn it have been added.

The Phantom Knight's movement during combat has been [improved].

Mount

All horses are now [better] equipped with the innate ability to sprint.

[Improved] Horses will acquire 100% mastery of the Sprint skill.

Quest & Knowledge

Some of the goals for completing the Balenos main questline have been [simplified].

[Added] a message that appears after finishing the main questline of Atoraxxion.

The [Weekly Training] [Changed] quest's goal is now to capture a horse for the Imperial Horse Delivery.

To make The Leader quest in Valencia easier to finish, [new] quest objectives were added.

After finishing the [Manor] Northern Heidel Gothic quest, [Changed] allows you to swap 30 energy for the Northern Heidel Gothic Fountain.

UI

[Improved] missions, talks, and interactions with NPCs now have better locations and animations for their displays.

[Improved] the Black Spirit's instructions to help both new and returning adventurers navigate through the Main Quest more smoothly.

[Repaired] the problem where the "My Journal" and "Guild Journal" were not working properly for months without any records.

[Changed]: When viewing a different character's inventory from the game end window, the item units are now shown in enhanced units.

1 loading screen image has been added.

Read more Black Desert-related articles here:

Black Desert Online class tier list for PvE (April 2024) || All Black Desert Console Anniversary events and rewards