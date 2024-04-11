With 103 new updates introduced in the April Update, the Black Desert update is considered one of the biggest of 2024. Approximately 1 GB in size, there have been multiple new additions in terms of gameplay changes as well as quality-of-life upgrades.
In this article, we have listed the highlights of the new update.
Black Desert April 2024 patch notes
Music
- Now, every class is able to perform an instrument.
- There are five new instruments [added].
- The Music Album has been [improved] to show you the instruments you currently own and don't.
- [Modified] the Play button so that it can't be used if your Music Album doesn't have any unlocked instruments.
- [Modified] to show all the instruments that can be unlocked in Black Desert in the "My Instruments" panel.
- When you move your mouse over the instrument icons in the "My Instruments" panel, more tooltips will appear.
- [Modified] "How to Play" in the Play Settings window to Select Instrument in order to better align with the intended use.
- The time remaining for the music score being performed is now displayed on the Play icon when performing music, thanks to an improved design.
- The quest to get the current eight varieties of Florchestra Instruments has been [simplified].
Guild
- Temporarily lowered the maximum number of participants in trial matches to ten.
- The match will be deemed lost, come to an end, and one penalty will be imposed if matchmaking is finished but there are less than seven waiting guild members.
- In the event that there are fewer than three competitors in the Guild League, the match will be deemed a loss, come to a stop, and one penalty will be assessed.
Items
- Along with this, the Black Stone, which was once divided into (Weapon) and (Armor), has now been [unified] under the same name "Black Stone".
- You will now obtain Black Stone x3 or Black Stone x5 while defeating monsters.
Phrases & Marking Unification
- [Changed] text in all relevant items and quest descriptions.
- Due to modifications in Black Stone, the language for items that are openable boxes has been altered.
- [Changed] Knowledge items resulting from Black Stone alterations that were previously marked with (Weapon) and (Armor).
- [Changed] wording referring to things that need to be repaired and enhanced.
Monster
- For individuals who have not yet learned the Garmoth Knowledge or have erased it, new ways to learn it have been added.
- The Phantom Knight's movement during combat has been [improved].
Mount
- All horses are now [better] equipped with the innate ability to sprint.
- [Improved] Horses will acquire 100% mastery of the Sprint skill.
Quest & Knowledge
- Some of the goals for completing the Balenos main questline have been [simplified].
- [Added] a message that appears after finishing the main questline of Atoraxxion.
- The [Weekly Training] [Changed] quest's goal is now to capture a horse for the Imperial Horse Delivery.
- To make The Leader quest in Valencia easier to finish, [new] quest objectives were added.
- After finishing the [Manor] Northern Heidel Gothic quest, [Changed] allows you to swap 30 energy for the Northern Heidel Gothic Fountain.
UI
- [Improved] missions, talks, and interactions with NPCs now have better locations and animations for their displays.
- [Improved] the Black Spirit's instructions to help both new and returning adventurers navigate through the Main Quest more smoothly.
- [Repaired] the problem where the "My Journal" and "Guild Journal" were not working properly for months without any records.
- [Changed]: When viewing a different character's inventory from the game end window, the item units are now shown in enhanced units.
- 1 loading screen image has been added.
