All Black Desert Console Anniversary events and rewards

A plethora of Black Desert Console Anniversary events are in store for players, alongside the arrival of the Scholar class, which is finally making its debut on Xbox and PlayStation. While PC players got to experience this class a few months early, console users will enjoy numerous improvements based on feedback from the former. These enhancements include smoother and faster animations on uneven terrain, expanded combo options, a more powerful Flow: Folden Thunder CC skill, and improved mobility.

Among the various Black Desert Console Anniversary events is the Scholar Level-Up Challenge, offering plenty of rewards for those looking forward to playing this new class. Many newcomers and returning players who want to participate in the limited-time Black Desert Console Anniversary events might be curious about the rewards awaiting them.

This article will list all Black Desert Console Anniversary events and their rewards.

Black Desert Console Anniversary events: Rewards, end date, and more

Hot Time at 400% (ending on Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

In celebration of the fourth anniversary of Crossplay, the Hot Time at 400% event provides a 400% boost and a 40% boost to the following aspects of the game:

Combat EXP: 400% boost

400% boost Skill EXP: 400% boost

400% boost Life EXP (excluding Trading): 40% boost

40% boost Item Drop Rate: 40% boost

Special Title Event (ending on Wednesday, April 3, 2024)

You will receive the following titles based on how long you have been playing Black Desert Console:

Balenos: 2023-2024

2023-2024 Serendia: 2022

2022 Calpheon: 2021

2021 Mediah: 2020

2020 Valencia: 2019

Scholar Level-Up Challenge Event (ending on Wednesday, May 15, 2024)

Here are the rewards for leveling Scholar during this event:

Level 50

Advice of Valks (+50)

Artisan's Memory x10

[Event] Sealed Book of Combat (7 days)

Blessed Message Scroll (120 min) x5

Level 52

Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll x5

[Event] High-quality Food Box x5

[Event] Premium Elixir Box x5

Advice of Valks (+50)

Level 54

Item Collection Increase Scrolls x10

Secret Book of Florin x10

[Event] Tachros" Spirit Stone

[Event] Black Spirit's Dice Bundle

Level 56

Master of Training Box

[Event] Enhancement Help Kit III

[Event] Magical Elixir x5

High-quality Draught Box x5

Level 58

Mass of Pure Magic x10

Hard Black Crystal Shard x10

Sharp Black Crystal x10

Memory Fragment x10

Level 59

Combat & Skill EXP 300% Scroll x5

Enhancement Aid Box

Level 60

Item Collection Increase Scroll x10

[Event] Shakatu's Splendid Box

Level 61

Advice of Valks (+70)

Advice of Valks (+80)

Cron Stone x300

Find David Finto's Cake (ending on Wednesday, March 13, 2024)

Unwrap the Gift Box by going to the Event Boss location near Finto Farm to receive the following weekly quest rewards:

[Event] 8th Anniversary Cake

Artisan's Memory x10

Valks' Cry x10

Magical Shard x10

Yona's Fragment x10

[Event] Energy of Happiness x3

Seals of Sincerity Event (ending on Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

You can acquire Seals of Sincerity by defeating monsters, gathering, and fishing in the game. These can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Cron Stone x900

[Event] Maid for Hire Box

Advice of Valks (+100)

Besides the Black Desert Console Anniversary events, you can also acquire rewards for daily logins till Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

