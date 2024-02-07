Black Desert Online War of the Roses mode revealed as massive 300 vs 300 PVP faction warfare mode

Black Desert Online War of the Roses mode ended its pre-season this past weekend, where hundreds of players battled to prove their worth and mettle. The main playerbase of this MMO will soon be able to take part, as the developers gave further information about what fans can expect going forward. This mode promises intense, tactical combat and siege warfare.

Additionally, Pearl Abyss revealed that they will host a livestream later today that will feature the mechanics and essential facets of Black Desert Online’s War of the Roses mode for those who want to get a good look at what awaits them.

Black Desert Online’s War of the Roses mode is a huge 600-person PVP event

Prepare for tactical siege combat (Image via Pearl Abyss)

If there’s anything Pearl Abyss is known for, it’s intense PVP. Black Desert Online’s War of the Roses mode is no exception. The mode itself is named for the series of civil wars in Britain between 1455-85, where the Lancaster and York houses battled for the throne of the land. This PVP mode should feel similarly epic, as two forces of 300 players will attempt to siege the other side’s castle.

In this upcoming Black Desert Online War of the Roses mode, there will be brand-new combat rules and tactics and will feature the regions of Kamasylvia and O’dylita in battle. Each side has a castle that is home to an NPC commander. The two factions will attempt to storm the other’s castle to slay this NPC. This is one of the many new bits of content coming to the game in 2024.

Players will be able to join this mode alongside their guild or as a mercenary-for-hire in the Third Legion if they prefer. To join as a guild, the group must have won a Node War of at least Tier 4 or 5 at least once.

The more Node/Conquest Wars a Guild has won, the more Leader Points they earn. The guild with the most Leader Points is in charge during the Black Desert Online War of the Roses mode. As it pertains to players, anyone with a combined AP and DP gear score of at least 680 can apply to join the Third Legion.

Players selected for the role of Captain by the Leading Guild have exclusive, special powers that can influence the tide of battle. An example is the power to teleport a platoon to a particular sanctum or deploy monsters to a specific location. Whether you want to use siege combat or battle on the open seas, Black Desert Online’s War of the Roses mode has something for you.

If you want to tune in to the preview stream for the War of the Roses mode, the live stream will take place on BDO’s Twitch at 12 pm PST. The developers will go over the important mechanics and features of this mode at that time.

