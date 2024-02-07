All free Season Pass rewards from The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3

The Division 2 Season Pass is live right now for Year 5 Season 3, as players get to experience new missions, events, and much more in the new season. As many might have guessed, the Season Pass does present itself with two tracks, namely the F2P and the paid. However, this looter-shooter title has always been fairly merciful regarding BP rewards in the free track, and this time, it is no different.
This article will list all the rewards available on the free track, starting from level 1, all the way to 100. Players can purchase the paid track and progress simultaneously for all rewards.
However, paying for the pass isn't recommended as the track itself doesn't provide any game-changing gear pieces, except for a few extra Exotic and material caches, textile currencies, and Apparel cache keys.
The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 rewards from the Season Pass
Here is a list of all available rewards from the free track of The Division 2 Y5S3 Battle Pass:
- Legacy Manhunt missions
- Vanguard Agent tag
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Mask
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Gloves
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Holster
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle
- Palisade Steelworks Gear Kneepads
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Mask blueprint
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Chest.
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Backpack
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Aegis Gear Mask
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Gloves blueprint
- Aegis Gear Gloves
- Aegis Gear Holster
- M16A2 Rifle
- Aegis Gear Kneepads
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Holster blueprint
- Aegis Gear Chest
- Aegis Gear Backpack
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Kneepads blueprint
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Vacant
- Palisade Steelwork Gear chest blueprint
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Brutus named Marksman
- Vacant
- Palisade Steelwork Gear Backpack blueprint
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Vacant
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Named cache
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Vacant
- Combustor named Chest
- Vacant
- Aegis Gear Mask blueprint
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Vacant
- Aegis Gear Gloves blueprint
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vanguard Elite tag
- Vacant
- Aegis Gear Holster blueprint
- Named cache
- Vacant
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Aegis Gear Kneepads blueprint
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Vacant
- Named cache
- Proxy named backpack
- Aegis gear Chest blueprint
- Legacy cache for past seasonal items
- Vacant
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Aegis Gear Backpack blueprint
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Named cache
- Vacant
- Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Exotic cache
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Whisper Rifle
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Rugged Gauntlets
- Rugged Gauntlets reconfigure
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Mosquito Exotic Handgun
- Mosquito Exotic Handgun reconfigure
- Vacant
- Vacant
- vacant
- Exotic cache
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vacant
- Vanguard Hero tag
Each tier of The Division 2 Season Pass requires the same amount of EXP, allowing players to complete activities and acquire the rewards at their own pace.