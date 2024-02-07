  • home icon
  All free Season Pass rewards from The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3

All free Season Pass rewards from The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 battle pass (Image via Ubisoft)
The Division 2 Season Pass is live right now for Year 5 Season 3, as players get to experience new missions, events, and much more in the new season. As many might have guessed, the Season Pass does present itself with two tracks, namely the F2P and the paid. However, this looter-shooter title has always been fairly merciful regarding BP rewards in the free track, and this time, it is no different.

This article will list all the rewards available on the free track, starting from level 1, all the way to 100. Players can purchase the paid track and progress simultaneously for all rewards.

However, paying for the pass isn't recommended as the track itself doesn't provide any game-changing gear pieces, except for a few extra Exotic and material caches, textile currencies, and Apparel cache keys.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 rewards from the Season Pass

Here is a list of all available rewards from the free track of The Division 2 Y5S3 Battle Pass:

  1. Legacy Manhunt missions
  2. Vanguard Agent tag
  3. Palisade Steelwork Gear Mask
  4. Palisade Steelwork Gear Gloves
  5. Palisade Steelwork Gear Holster
  6. M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle
  7. Palisade Steelworks Gear Kneepads
  8. Palisade Steelwork Gear Mask blueprint
  9. Palisade Steelwork Gear Chest.
  10. Palisade Steelwork Gear Backpack
  11. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  12. Aegis Gear Mask
  13. Palisade Steelwork Gear Gloves blueprint
  14. Aegis Gear Gloves
  15. Aegis Gear Holster
  16. M16A2 Rifle
  17. Aegis Gear Kneepads
  18. Palisade Steelwork Gear Holster blueprint
  19. Aegis Gear Chest
  20. Aegis Gear Backpack
  21. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  22. Palisade Steelwork Gear Kneepads blueprint
  23. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  24. Vacant
  25. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  26. Vacant
  27. Palisade Steelwork Gear chest blueprint
  28. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  29. Vacant
  30. Brutus named Marksman
  31. Vacant
  32. Palisade Steelwork Gear Backpack blueprint
  33. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  34. Vacant
  35. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  36. Vacant
  37. Named cache
  38. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  39. Vacant
  40. Combustor named Chest
  41. Vacant
  42. Aegis Gear Mask blueprint
  43. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  44. Vacant
  45. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  46. Vacant
  47. Aegis Gear Gloves blueprint
  48. Vacant
  49. Vacant
  50. Vanguard Elite tag
  51. Vacant
  52. Aegis Gear Holster blueprint
  53. Named cache
  54. Vacant
  55. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  56. Vacant
  57. Aegis Gear Kneepads blueprint
  58. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  59. Vacant
  60. Named cache
  61. Proxy named backpack
  62. Aegis gear Chest blueprint
  63. Legacy cache for past seasonal items
  64. Vacant
  65. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  66. Vacant
  67. Aegis Gear Backpack blueprint
  68. Vacant
  69. Vacant
  70. Named cache
  71. Vacant
  72. Y5S3 cache for seasonal items
  73. Vacant
  74. Vacant
  75. Exotic cache
  76. Vacant
  77. Vacant
  78. Vacant
  79. Vacant
  80. Whisper Rifle
  81. Vacant
  82. Vacant
  83. Vacant
  84. Vacant
  85. Rugged Gauntlets
  86. Rugged Gauntlets reconfigure
  87. Vacant
  88. Vacant
  89. Vacant
  90. Mosquito Exotic Handgun
  91. Mosquito Exotic Handgun reconfigure
  92. Vacant
  93. Vacant
  94. vacant
  95. Exotic cache
  96. Vacant
  97. Vacant
  98. Vacant
  99. Vacant
  100. Vanguard Hero tag
Seasonal page in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
Each tier of The Division 2 Season Pass requires the same amount of EXP, allowing players to complete activities and acquire the rewards at their own pace.

