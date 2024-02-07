All free Season Pass rewards from The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3

The Division 2 Season Pass is live right now for Year 5 Season 3, as players get to experience new missions, events, and much more in the new season. As many might have guessed, the Season Pass does present itself with two tracks, namely the F2P and the paid. However, this looter-shooter title has always been fairly merciful regarding BP rewards in the free track, and this time, it is no different.

This article will list all the rewards available on the free track, starting from level 1, all the way to 100. Players can purchase the paid track and progress simultaneously for all rewards.

However, paying for the pass isn't recommended as the track itself doesn't provide any game-changing gear pieces, except for a few extra Exotic and material caches, textile currencies, and Apparel cache keys.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 rewards from the Season Pass

Here is a list of all available rewards from the free track of The Division 2 Y5S3 Battle Pass:

Legacy Manhunt missions Vanguard Agent tag Palisade Steelwork Gear Mask Palisade Steelwork Gear Gloves Palisade Steelwork Gear Holster M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle Palisade Steelworks Gear Kneepads Palisade Steelwork Gear Mask blueprint Palisade Steelwork Gear Chest. Palisade Steelwork Gear Backpack Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Aegis Gear Mask Palisade Steelwork Gear Gloves blueprint Aegis Gear Gloves Aegis Gear Holster M16A2 Rifle Aegis Gear Kneepads Palisade Steelwork Gear Holster blueprint Aegis Gear Chest Aegis Gear Backpack Legacy cache for past seasonal items Palisade Steelwork Gear Kneepads blueprint Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Legacy cache for past seasonal items Vacant Palisade Steelwork Gear chest blueprint Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Brutus named Marksman Vacant Palisade Steelwork Gear Backpack blueprint Legacy cache for past seasonal items Vacant Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Named cache Legacy cache for past seasonal items Vacant Combustor named Chest Vacant Aegis Gear Mask blueprint Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Legacy cache for past seasonal items Vacant Aegis Gear Gloves blueprint Vacant Vacant Vanguard Elite tag Vacant Aegis Gear Holster blueprint Named cache Vacant Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Aegis Gear Kneepads blueprint Legacy cache for past seasonal items Vacant Named cache Proxy named backpack Aegis gear Chest blueprint Legacy cache for past seasonal items Vacant Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Aegis Gear Backpack blueprint Vacant Vacant Named cache Vacant Y5S3 cache for seasonal items Vacant Vacant Exotic cache Vacant Vacant Vacant Vacant Whisper Rifle Vacant Vacant Vacant Vacant Rugged Gauntlets Rugged Gauntlets reconfigure Vacant Vacant Vacant Mosquito Exotic Handgun Mosquito Exotic Handgun reconfigure Vacant Vacant vacant Exotic cache Vacant Vacant Vacant Vacant Vanguard Hero tag

Seasonal page in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Each tier of The Division 2 Season Pass requires the same amount of EXP, allowing players to complete activities and acquire the rewards at their own pace.