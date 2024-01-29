The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3: Release date, patch notes, and more

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 is almost around the corner. This is the final season before Year 6 starts with more quality-of-life improvements, events, and new story DLC. However, the last season of year five also comes with tons of QoL changes and updates in February. These changes aim to improve PvP, PvE, Talents, and many more aspects. Furthermore, this season also brings new armor, gear sets, and talents.

From Project Resolve to new equipment, there is a lot to unpack in the final season of Year 5. So, if you're interested in the details and want to delve deeper, this article is for you.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 release date

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3, or "Vanguard," is set to begin in early February. To be exact, it is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. As The Division 2 resets on Tuesday mornings, based on European time, the new season will follow the same path. You can also follow The Division 2 social media to stay current on the maintenance and release dates.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3: patch notes

Roadmap of The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

A huge overhaul will take place in February 2024. Here is what's coming with The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3:

Global Events:

Guardians

When killing an angel, in addition to restoring armor to full, 50% of total armor is added as bonus armor.

Increased damage buff from 30% to 50%.

Minions now receive 15% of incoming damage instead of being invincible.

Damage buff duration increased from ten to 15 seconds.

Polarity Switch

“Damaging enemy of different color removes polarity stacks" changed to "killing enemy of different color removes polarity stacks."

Max stacks increased from five to four.

Damage bonus per stack increased from 20% to 25%.

Killing an enemy of the right polarity reloads the player's weapons.

Hollywood

Triple explosion range.

Triple explosion damage.

Fixed explosion VFX.

Explosions generate signature ammo and grenades at the player's location.

SHD Exposed

10x melee damage for the first melee hit after reaching 100% exposed.

Stacks are acquired 50% faster.

Double pulse radius.

Players take 65% damage instead of 115% from pulsed enemies. Non-pulsed enemies still deal full damage.

Reanimated

Triple explosion range.

The explosion damage increased by 50%.

Enemy headshot weakness increased by 50%.

Projects:

Few changes and additions to completion conditions and rewards to make projects more exciting and worthwhile. The changes will affect the following Projects:

Daily Projects

Weekly Projects, including Invasion and Weekly Legendary Mission

Season Pass Daily Projects

Daily and Weekly Dark Zone & Conflict Projects

Weekly Descent Project

Weekly Summit Project

Game Modes:

Introducing a Talent rotation feature in Descent.

Shortening run lengths to expedite encounters with the Nemesis.

Summit fans can anticipate the resolution of the LVL 100 XP issue.

Optimizations have been implemented in all three modes - Countdown, Descent, and Summit.

Expertise:

New Expertise cost in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Expertise reduction to make upgrades more accessible.

Weapons Balancing:

Exotic Weapons' third attribute will be reconfigurable.

Most weapons are expected to inherit base weapon buffs.

Gear Balancing:

Gear balancing in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 (Image via Ubisoft)

Improved strength of the 2- and 3-piece Brand Set bonuses.

New Features:

Added a new menu called Tinkering, which combines the features of Optimization and Recalibration into one convenient location. This menu, the Expertise menu, and the Talent/Attribute Library now have a separate tab in the Inventory that can be accessed from anywhere, reducing the need to return to the Base of Operations.

Adjusted the Optimization costs to reduce the expenses associated with upgrades.

Introduced the option to directly send an item to the Stash, with a warning if the Stash is full.

Implemented a feature that displays the Stash item count when approaching it, eliminating needing access to check the inventory.

Quality of Life Updates:

Open-world loots are to be scaled based on World Difficulty.

SHD point cap on skills to be increased to 2000

A new feature allows players to instantly use an Armor kit to replenish 25% armor with a 5-second cooldown. This is in addition to the existing functionality of holding the button to replenish 100% armor.

Each bonus can only be owned once, and the value of the roll updates when the player obtains a better one.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 patch notes: PvP changes

Conflict:

All Agents joining Conflict will have their Expertise and SHD Watch bonuses removed.

The caches that Agents can obtain in the mode will offer a greater quantity and improved quality of rewarded items.

Turrets were added to all spawn points to prevent spawn camping.

Loadout switching and individual pieces of gear will be allowed only once per spawn before exiting the spawn area. Once out of the spawn area, the player can no longer swap.

Status Effects:

Added diminishing returns for all Status Effects

Plague of the Outcasts is now affected by diminishing returns, with stacks being halved on each transfer. PVP only.

Status effects are removed if the effect source is killed (after a short delay) PVP only.

Reduced severity of immobilizing Status Effects

All repair skills (Mender seeker, Reinforcer Chem Launcher, Fixer Drone, Restorer Hive) now give a 50% hazard protection bonus for 5 seconds, only the first time that the agent comes in contact with that instance of the skill.

Talents:

Following Weapon Talents are getting a revision both in PVP and PVE:

Doctor Home

Actum Est PvP Only

Future Perfection

Swift

Thunder Strike and Perfect Thunder Strike

Big Game Hunter

Breathe Free

Perfect Preservation

Flatline and Perfect Flatline

Gear Talents that are getting a revision include:

Glass Cannon and Perfect Glass Cannon

Intimidate and Perfect Intimidate

Makeshift Repairs

Process Refinery

Improved Materials

Obliterate:

Unbreakable and Perfect Unbreakable PvP Only

Dark Zone:

Going Rogue has a 5-second activation time. Previously, 0.75s.

The First Rogue rank time duration increased from 20 to 30 seconds.

Players with the Rogue status will be unable to switch load-outs or individual gear pieces for the duration of the Rogue status.

Fixes:

The issue that allowed agents to aim from cover without being seen and exposed to enemy fire with the Striker Ballistic Shield active while using the C79 scope has been fixed.

The issue that allowed agents to shoot using any scope while their hitbox was fully protected by props when using any shield has been addressed.

The issue that allowed agents to retain the increased magazine size from the True Patriot Gear Set even after swapping loadouts has been resolved.

Lastly, the issue that allowed glitching through a ladder when entering the cover directly behind it has been fixed.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3: New weapons and armor sets

While Project Resolve is on its way to making The Division 2 more polished and stable for future content, Year 5 Season 3 will introduce new weaponry and armor sets to keep things fresh.

These new weapons and armor sets include:

Palisade Steelworks gear set

Aegis gear Set

Rugged Gauntlets Exotic Glove

Vindicator Exotic Rifle

Mosquito Exotic Pistol

Furthermore, some new talents and mods are also coming in the Year 5 Season 3 of The Division 2, including Aegis chest talent, backpack talent, Mosquito mods, and Behind You talent.