All new weapons and gear in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers

Once The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 goes live in a few hours, players will be able to get their hands on a plethora of new weapons and gear. Besides all the weapons, there will also be a few new Exotic items. The latter drops with a specific set of intrinsic perks, which can work well if players can make a build around it. As a first-person shooter title, weapons and gear form the backbone of its gameplay.

With that said, here's a list of weapons and gear coming to The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 set to receive two new Exotic weapons

Across each season, the Exotic weapons are always a major highlight of the game. These selections can make or break a build because of their intrinsic perks. Having said that, here are the new Exotics set to join The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2.

Ouroboros: This Exotic SMG drops only from the Incursion activity. The intrinsic perk, or talent on this weapon, is known as Rule Them All. Thanks to this talent, whenever the wielder is affected by a status effect, 50% of the ammo in their next magazine will apply the same status effect to their enemy.

Iron Lung: This Exotic LMG is a random drop and has a Talent known as Ardent. Whenever players use this weapon, there's a heat meter that fills up. This meter comprises 50% of the weapon's standard magazine size. When the meter is full, targets hit with this weapon will be set on fire. When not firing the weapon, the meter depletes and fully resets when players switch to another weapon.

There's also an Exotic chest piece in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers that players will be able to collect. This piece is as follows:

Collector: This Exotic Chest Piece is also a random drop and is available from the highest tier activities in the game. The talent on this item is known as Hoarder, which increases grenade capacity by three and adds 50% to the grenade radius. Furthermore, it increases grenade damage by 35% and adds a bonus of 25% grenade damage for every enemy caught within the blast radius. If a player has less than two grenades in their inventory, it regenerates one grenade every 30 seconds.

Latest named weapons and talents in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers

There are two new named weapons being added in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers update: Born Great (Military G36 AR) and Grown Great (Tommy Gun). Both weapons drop with a talent known as "Perfect Stabilize," which is an upgraded version of the "Stabilize" talent. Here's how both talents function:

Stabilize: 1% weapon accuracy and weapon stability per bullet, maxing out at 60%. Bonuses reset after four seconds of not shooting.

1% weapon accuracy and weapon stability per bullet, maxing out at 60%. Bonuses reset after four seconds of not shooting. Perfect Stabilize: 1% weapon accuracy and weapon stability per bullet, maxing out at 75%. Bonuses reset after six seconds of not shooting.

New gear in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers

The Exuro Gear Set in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

As of now, two new Gear sets have been announced, which are as follows:

Ortiz: Exuro (Gear Set)

Two Pieces = 20% Burn Duration, 15% Skill Health.

Three Pieces = 40% Burn Damage

Four Pieces = Unique Turret talent ( The incinerator turret spins in a circle spewing fire. Players are immune to their turret fire, and the equipment explodes when disabled)

Bonuses

Chest bonus: Enemies set on fire by the Ortiz Incinerator Turret Prototype ignite other enemies within a 2m radius.

Backpack bonus: 25% bonus weapon damage to enemies set on fire by the Ortiz Prototype Turret. 25% bonus range to the said turret.

Lengmo (Brand Set)

One Piece equipped = 20% Explosive Resistance.

Two Pieces equipped = 10% Skill Health.

Three Pieces equipped = 15% LMG Damage.

Bonuses

Chest bonus: 75% grenade blast radius boost. Killing an enemy with the grenade refunds the item. Grenades can also be cooked before throwing. Players get a 15% bonus armor while throwing a grenade.

Backpack bonus: Enemy kills grants a 7% weapon damage bonus for 15 seconds. Grenade kills grant two stacks.

These are all the weapons and gear that players will come across in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2. It will be interesting to see the builds once these items go live in the game.