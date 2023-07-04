"We'll be imposing appropriate sanctions": The Division 2 developer takes measures to combat unfair XP farms in the Descent game mode

Ubisoft, the developer of The Division 2, has rained down heavily upon those exploiting unfair means to gain more experience points in the Descent. This was possible due to a glitch or loophole created due to the previous versions, and it has even led to the community expressing their frustrations. However, it appears that the developer has finally taken notice of the malpractice and duly handed down some harsh bans to all involved.

The Descent is one of the hardcore modes that serves various purposes for The Division 2's players. One involves them grinding to level up quicker, which is vital for in-game progression. Unfortunately, only some decided to stretch the boundary of what's allowed. While they could argue that the fault also lies on the developer's part, the punishments are not unjustified.

"We have thoroughly investigated the situation and identified individuals who have systematically used the exploits. As a result, we will be imposing appropriate sanctions on the players involved in accordance with out policies."

What punishments have been handed out to The Division 2's playerbase?

Earlier on July 4, Ubisoft announced the punishments on the game's official Twitter account. This was also the first instance where the developer acknowledged the wrongdoings that were going on. It has now investigated the issue and discovered who were involved with the illegal procedures.

All first-time wrongdoers have been handed out a suspension for two weeks. They cannot play The Division 2 during this time, and their in-game account has also been flagged for the violation. Any repetition in the future will likely result in a permanent ban.

Ubisoft has also announced that there will be a rollback of the progression these players made illegally. This is an important step since the title has an active multiplayer community. If those who have committed the crime were allowed to walk away, they would have gained an unfair advantage. Hence, ensuring that their recent progression gets omitted is extremely vital.

However, this incident also shows how the developer needs to be aware of issues in its products. A bug in The Division 2 allowed some players to connect with another person through Ubisoft Connect, and gain character and SHD XP in an unfair fashion.

Hopefully, the sanctions will deter anyone in the community who might be seeking unfair advantage in the future. With plenty of new content coming up in Year 5, there's still a lot waiting for the community. Ensuring fair practices and equal treatment to all the players is extremely vital.

