Warzone 2 expert JGOD slams players for abusing the reporting system

The community has been abusing Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new anti-cheat mechanism, causing other players to suffer. The developers promised the fandom that the game would be cheater-free. With the help of Ricochet, they were able to filter out a large number of cheaters and even implemented certain tools to detect console hackers that employ hardware cheats like Cronus Zen.

Cheaters usually find a method to exploit the system, and online games are no exception. However, effective anti-cheat software may counter this, with developers doing everything possible to keep hackers out of the game to retain the title's integrity.

As a response, Warzone 2's developers introduced a new reporting mechanism, but the community is misusing its ability to cause harm to other legitimate players.

Why JGOD slammed the community for spam reporting in Warzone 2

The developers of Warzone 2 have incorporated numerous new features to detect and investigate cheaters in the game. This includes the ability for players to replay their deaths and determine whether a cheater killed them and a few additional mitigating tactics to make the game fairer to all.

The developers decided to give players greater power by introducing a reporting mechanism through which they can report suspicious individuals for cheating or disrespectful activity. This technique is not uncommon for an online game, but managing such a vast game with a large fanbase is challenging, and as a result, many legitimate gamers are being blacklisted.

Even the community is misusing its power by falsely reporting players, resulting in legitimate gamers being banned, thereby harming their gameplay experience.

JGOD, a renowned Warzone 2 streamer, had had enough of the community members falsely banning players in the game. He then addressed the problem on his Twitter account.

A user claimed the devs are doing nothing about the spam reporting disconnects/shadowbans. He himself reported 10 players in a single day to see if it works, after which all the reported players were banned. They got kicked for literally nothing, according to him.

James - JGOD @JGODYT Spam reporting is still a problem since Warzone 2 came out, that is common knowledge despite them never acknowledging it



Doesnt mean you should actively abuse it 10x SMH

JGOD replied to the above statement by saying,

"Spam reporting is still a problem since Warzone 2 came out, that is common knowledge despite them never acknowledging it Doesnt mean you should actively abuse it 10x SMH"

After the tweet, several users commented and even posted clips of them getting banned for doing nothing. One user stated that his teammates got shadowed 22 times on the same account.

ت @GoatedDave

Life of a Shadowbanned Teammates 🤣 , ⁦@Repullze⁩ this is there 20th one

Another user claimed that he got shadowbanned for the third time and could not even exceed five kills without getting kicked out of the match.

@ATVIAssist waited 4 from this here witch was march 9th

Please look at this thread I'm now shadow banned again for the 3rd time from this date I can't even get over 5 kills in warzone I get kicked and shadow all because people are salty please get this situation fixed

The problem is interfering with legitimate gamers' gameplay experiences, and the community should be aware of the situation and not abuse their position. Furthermore, the programmers should look into the situation and make modifications so that a proper evaluation of the reported accounts is done so that cheaters, not fraudulently reported users, are banned.

