Division 2 Title Update 18.2 patch notes: Apparel event, gears, weapons, talents, and more

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlord of New York is getting a new patch in Year 5. The title update 18.2 primarily brings quality-of-life improvements along with a new apparel event. The maintenance prior to this release will begin at 3:30 am EDT on July 4 and is estimated to last around three hours. After that, gamers will get to experience the new content.

With that being said, let's take a look at what's new in Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlord of New York Title Update 18.2.

Division 2 Title Update 18.2 patch notes

Division 2 Title Update 18.2 - Apparel Event

Escalation Apparel Event is scheduled to start once the maintenance on July 4 is over

Division 2 Title Update 18.2 - Gears, weapons, and talents

Fixed the issue that prevented The Determined Talent and its Perfect version from triggering after restarting any mission with the Talent being active

Fixed the issue where TODO items would show up in the game

Fixed the issue with The Unbreakable Talent and its Perfect version not functioning as they supposed to after being triggered once, no longer repairing the agent's armor upon breaking

Moved G28 MMR from Rifle to MMR category at the Crafting Station.

Fixed the issue with the Habsburg Guard Brand Set pieces and its Named items missing requirement for any "Habsburg Guard Materials" for crafting at the Crafting Station

Fixed the issue with the reload animation for The Capacitator Exotic Assault Rifle

Fixed the issue that allowed deconstructing following Brand & Gear Sets’ blueprints dropping from level 4 Control Points' Supply Room caches:

Uzina Getica Brand Set Brazos de Arcabuz Brand Set Habsburg Guard Brand Set Umbra Initiative Gear Set Hotshot Gear Set

Division 2 Title Update 18.2 - Descent

Fixed the issue with Nemesis spawning again after initially being killed following a player revival

Fixed the issue with Weekly Descend project that could be completed twice if the player beat the Nemesis before completing the main Descent Project, restarting the game and thus resetting the Weekly Descent Project

Fixed the issue with the Weekly Descent Projects resetting 8 hours earlier than the rest of the projects.

Fixed the issue that caused players to remain in the group after disconnection while interacting with the menu

Added missing names for Claire and Alexander Ortiz Robotics employees

Fixed the issue with the Agent's arm patch being misaligned

UI

Fixed the issue with the "Show Mask" button not registering the "Hold" input from a controller

Fixed the issue with the "Hide Signature Weapon" button not registering the "Hold" input when using a controller

Fixed the issue with the "Stop Matchmaking" button remaining inactive while matchmaking for any Bounty

Fixed the issue with the Twinkling Lights Talent placeholder icon missing for the Oh Carol Named MR

Fixed the issue with the guiding marker not pointing to the Descent Entrance

Vanity

Fixed the issue with the FPS dropping down upon opening any Vanity Category in the Apparel Menu

Fixed minor clipping issue with the female agent's model left-hand sleeve

Manhunt

Fixed the issue with the Eva Garcia's Takeover Bounty not triggering the VO lines upon spawning the Bounty Target Boss and completing the Bounty

Raids

Fixed the issue with the first shutter door remaining open when the Raid Leader resets the Iron Horse Raid during the door opening sequence

Other changes

Added multiple localization fixes

Fixed the issue allowing to spam other players with Invites if the host quickly press "Invite to group" repeatedly from the in-game social menu

Division 2 Title Update 18.2 July 4 server downtime for all regions

The title update 18.2 for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlord of New York starts at 9:30 am CEST on July 4, 2023. The downtime for all regions is as follows:

12:30 am PDT

3:30 am EDT

7:30 am UTC

9:30 am CEST

10:30 am AST

1:00 pm IST

4:30 pm JST

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Warlord of New York is currently available at a heavy discount on PC (Steam) due to the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

