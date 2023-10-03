The Division 2 Incursion game mode start date, rewards, and more

The Division 2 Incursion game mode will finally go live during the latest season. In this four-player activity, players will be able to get their hands on amazing loot while facing some of the hardest enemies in the game. While it's not as difficult and mechanic-intensive as a raid, The Division 2 Incursion game mode will require proper coordination and communication between teammates.

Having said that, here's what players need to know about this latest addition.

Everything you need to know about The Division 2 Incursion game mode

Expand Tweet

This iteration of Incursion is called "Paradise Lost." For this mission, a team of four players will make their way to the Meret Estate Settlement, where they must locate and rescue Mackenzie Meret and some survivors.

However, the rescue efforts won't be easy as the Meret Estate has been overrun by the Cleaners, a group notorious for burning everything in their path.

All The Division 2 Incursion rewards

As mentioned in the official blog post, successfully completing this activity will reward players with an Exotic item. Every week, they will also have a 10% chance of receiving the Exotic SMG Ouroboros during their first weekly clear.

However, each time players defeat all bosses in the game mode after their weekly clear, they'll have a 1% chance to unlock this weapon. These odds do not stack. Apart from this weapon, players have a fair shot of receiving one of the other Exotic weapons in the game.

How to unlock The Division 2 Incursion

Since it's an endgame activity, players must hit level 40 before it unlocks for them. However, reaching level 40 involves completing both the base game campaign and the Warlords of New York campaign.

Expand Tweet

Once players have completed both campaigns, a lot of other activities, including the Manhunt, will open up for them. Although it might be a tedious grind to level 40, it's important that players complete both campaigns to understand the lore significance of this new activity.

As of now, it's unclear if there will be more Incursions in the later seasons. However, since this activity bears a unique name, developers could add similar missions under the same banner in the future. It will be interesting to see how this new mode plays out.