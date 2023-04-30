Does The Division 2 have crossplay?

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is a very popular looter-shooter. Since this is a massively multiplayer online game, it's expected to support both crossplay and cross-progression. For the uninitiated, the former term is a feature that lets gamers play a title together despite being on different platforms. Unfortunately, The Division 2 doesn't support crossplay.

Needless to say, the absence of this feature isn't ideal for those who want to enjoy the game with their friends on different platforms. It's difficult to say if crossplay will be made available in the future.

The Division 2 does not feature crossplay

Interestingly enough, The Division 2 did support this crossplay between Stadia and PC only. With the former platform being shut down, the title does not offer the feature anymore.

Although having crossplay would introduce a lot of balancing issues in the game, especially in this title's PvP and PvE aspects, it does seem like a necessary feature to have since The Division 2 is an online game.

Does The Division 2 have cross-progression?

Interestingly enough, the game does support cross-progression between Epic Games, Amazon Luna, Steam, and PC (as listed on Ubisoft's official help page). This feature is automatically enabled when the game is installed. All players will have to do is log in with their Ubisoft account on the platform they wish to play the game on. After that, they should be able to automatically load up their character.

Players, however, will have to own the game on two platforms for it to work. Given that this title isn't free-to-play yet, many players wouldn't want to make use of the cross-progression system because they'll have to purchase the title on a second device to play it on. Given that the Year 5 update is coming soon, it will be interesting to see if the developers add any crossplay features to the game.

This patch is set to introduce some really interesting content to the game, including a brand-new incursion. Not only that, players will be able to access a fresh game mode known as Descent. This inclusion is believed to be a simulation used for training Division agents.

Apart from the aforementioned items, the Year 5 update will also introduce the Sam Fisher outfit in the game. It will be interesting to see how players react to this item once it goes live in Tom Clancy's action MMO.

