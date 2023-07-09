5 best marksman rifles in The Division 2

You will often find yourself in many tricky situations when playing The Division 2. These often involve having to deal with several enemy combatants, and the answer to solving them is usually to get into a gunfight. Having a good mix of a long range and a short-range weapon is usually a good idea to deal with any scenario you may find yourself in.

There are several gun types that you can use in The Division 2, but marksman rifles are the most efficient option for dealing with enemies from long range. There are plenty available in the game, each with its own strengths and weaknesses.

Choosing a weapon to go with or to equip may not be easy, especially if you're a beginner. Hence, we are going to take a look at the best marksman rifles in The Division 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

What are the best marksman rifles in The Division 2

1) Tactical .308

The marksman rifles are best used for taking precise shots from a distance and the Tactical .308 excels at this with its long range. This is a bolt-action rifle, but you can quickly dole out follow up shots due to its decent rate of fire. It also reloads quite quickly due to its box-fed magazine.

The Tactical .308 does not do well when dealing with multiple targets at once, especially when you are being swarmed. So make sure that you either have a backup weapon that will let you deal with anyone at close range or that you and your team discuss the weapons that you are bringing when playing.

2) Socom Mk20 SSR

A common problem for marksman rifles in The Division 2 is that they are not very versatile. They are best used when you are in an advantageous position, where you can choose your spots and targets carefully. However, it becomes a disadvantage when you are in an intense firefight and are being attacked from multiple angles.

The Socom Mk20 SSR fixes that problem for you if you really want to carry a marksman rifle as one of your primary weapons in The Division 2. This is a semi-automatic rifle with that boasts a great rate of fire and a large magazine size. It also has fantastic range, so you can quickly fire follow up shots regardless of how far your enemies are.

3) M44

If you want to take on a classic sniper role while playing The Division 2, then you should absolutely try the M44 Marksman Rifle. It is a bolt-action rifle that has five rounds per magazine and a slow rate of fire. However, it makes up for these by having a fantastic range and by dealing great damage to your targets.

Choosing the M44 will require a bit more planning if you want to use it. If you are playing solo, you need to have a rapid fire primary weapon for medium-range engagements. On the other hand, it is best that you plan around having a dedicated sniper using the M44 if you are playing with a squad, one whose sole role is to take out long-range targets.

4) SRS

Speaking of playing with designated roles, some squads like to have one dedicated overwatch player. These guys are typically also equipped with a marksman rifle but instead of primarily taking out targets, they make callouts and identify priority targets while also dealing with enemies that are flanking.

This support role also surveys the field for enemies and even loot caches to give their squadmates a heads up. The best marksman rifle for this is the SRS. It has a slow reload rate and a slow rate of fire, but it has a better magazine capacity and thus allows you to deal with more enemy flankers.

5) Nemesis

The Nemesis operates differently from other marksman rifles, making it the most unique one in The Division 2. It does massive damage to a single target, but you can hold it down to charge up your shots instead of simply pulling the trigger. Charged shots do more damage to single targets and can take out even hardened enemies quickly.

However, it does have a slow rate of fire. It does not do well in close-range engagements or when enemies are aware of your presence and are attacking you, since charging up shots can take some time. This weapon is best used when you choose your targets and stalk your enemies before taking them down. Also make sure to bring a reliable backup.

These are the best marksman rifles in The Division 2. Make sure to check out the different mods and the variants of each of these rifles as those change the way that these weapons operate.

