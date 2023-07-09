5 best sidearms in The Division 2

The Division 2 lets you use several different advanced tools and gadgets to help navigate and deal with enemies standing in your way. Several of these gadgets provide innovative ways to dispose of anyone who gets in your way, making them quite fun to use. However, your most reliable tool for eliminating enemies will still be your guns.

Guns are simple and trustworthy in The Division 2, and you can carry up to two primary weapons and a sidearm. Sidearms are great backups if you run low on ammo or remain engaged in extremely close combat.

There are more than a few sidearms in The Division 2, with some definitely better than others. Here are the best ones to equip yourself with when taking on missions.

93R, KARD, and more dominate as the best sidearms in The Division 2

1) 93R

Most pistols are semi-automatic, which means they can only fire off one bullet at a time. They do tend to have a decent rate of fire, but sometimes a single bullet is not enough to get the job done. You need something that can deliver several shots each time you pull the trigger.

The 93R allows you to do just that by firing off three-round bursts. It does trade off the added rate of fire for a bit of firepower, but it will get the job done if you prefer a sidearm that gets shots off faster. These sidearms can be looted from enemies like drone operators.

2) 686 Magnum

On the other hand, if you are looking for a sidearm that can obliterate enemies with fewer shots, the 686 Magnum is for you. It has much better firepower than the 93R. However, it has a significantly lower rate of fire, needing you to reload every six shots.

Despite its drawbacks, this powerful revolver will eliminate close-range enemies very quickly. If you only deal with a handful of enemies in The Division 2, this sidearm can easily get the job done. It is also quite accurate within its effective range, so you won't need to use up too many shots.

3) D50

The Desert Eagle has become an iconic weapon in video games and movies. Unsurprisingly, it is available as a sidearm in The Division 2. The Desert Eagle's profile is intimidating, and it's more than capable of devastating enemies with incredible firepower.

While it does have an extremely low rate of fire and a slow reload speed, its magazine carries eight rounds. Due to the damage it does to close-range enemies, a few well-placed shots will be enough. More often than not, you won't need to worry about reloading when dealing with one or two targets with this sidearm in your arsenal.

4) KARD

The KARD's profile makes it a unique firearm. The barrel of the weapon looks boxy and has an integrated rail for sight attachments, a feature notably absent on most other handguns or sidearms. The standard magazine capacity of this gun is seven, but it can be upgraded up to 15.

This weapon does decent damage in The Division 2 while providing great accuracy and rate of fire. Its customizability is a great upside, especially when you need a sidearm that will allow you to fire off more shots before reloading. However, despite its potential to carry a large mag size, it is not exactly ideal for dealing with multiple close-range enemies at once.

5) M1911

Another iconic weapon in The Division 2, the M1911 is utilized in numerous militaries worldwide due to its power and extreme reliability even in harsh conditions. This sidearm duly makes appearances in many video games.

In The Division 2, this sidearm performs admirably in close ranges. It only has a seven-round mag capacity but remains extremely accurate and stable, making it a reliable backup or a last resort when dealing with the last few enemies. Several enemies use the M1911 in The Division 2, and we can assume that's because of its efficiency as a sidearm.

These are the best sidearms to use while playing The Division 2. Several parts of these guns are customizable, so feel free to add mods that will greatly improve their performance.

