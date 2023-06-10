All new Named Gear pieces in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings

The Division 2 is now in its fifth year. The first season, Broken Wings, has begun, introducing various components to the game and a new manhunt series. Aside from the modifications and new balancing, the title has introduced new Named Gear pieces. It will undoubtedly appeal to the audience by providing them with additional alternatives for tackling challenges and approaching the game in a fresh new way.

In The Division 2, a season lasts roughly three months. Every two weeks, a new manhunt will go live. With the addition of new gear, weapons, and other items, players will be able to approach challenges with fresh tactics and ideas.

The following article will cover all the necessary information regarding the new gear additions that players need to know.

Introduction of new Named Gear pieces in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1

Named Gear pieces or items appeal to hard-core players who want to maximize their stats and builds. They go for the named weapons and items with superior stats and excellent skills that are difficult to obtain.

Year 5 Season 1 has introduced two such named items that have extraordinary stats and added bonuses:

Named Chest "Henri" - Talent Perfect Companion

The chest will provide 20% more weapon damage overall if dealt in a 10-meter area around an ally or skill.

Named Backpack "Lavoisier" - Talent Perfect Galvanize

When you use Blind, Ensnare, Confuse, or Shock on an enemy, you and all your allies within 30 meters of that enemy gain 50% of your armor as additional armor for 10 seconds.

New Gears in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1

Gear Set is a special equipment that provides you with a powerful unique talent if all four are equipped in The Division 2. However, if two or more gear pieces of a particular set are equipped, you will receive additional bonuses.

The new gear pieces introduced in the fifth year of season one have some interesting bonuses that will help players tackle challenges in a new way.

Below are the new Named Gear introduced in The Division 2:

"The Cavalier" Gear Set

There are a total of four gear pieces in the set.

Players who equip 2 Pieces will receive +30% Hazard Protection

Players who equip 3 Pieces will receive +40% Incoming Repairs

Players who equip all 4 Pieces will receive a new unique talent.

Talent Charging

For each second an agent is not in cover during a fight, their incoming skill damage is reduced by 5%. The reduction can go up to 50%.

Players will become immune to all movement speed debuffs once the talent is fully charged. Additionally, for 10 seconds, they will share hazard protection and damage mitigation with allies.

The Charged boost will keep going if the Agent is still fighting and outside of cover after it has run out. However, if another agent or ally applies Charged to an active Charging Talent, Charging will halt while the Charged Talent is active, and Charging cannot be stacked.

Chest and Backpack Bonuses:

Chest Bonus - Talent Overcharging (Boosts Charger's maximum incoming damage protection to 70%)

Talent Overcharging (Boosts Charger's maximum incoming damage protection to 70%) Backpack Bonus - Talent Safe Charging (Charger offers 10% defense every second.)

"Electrique" Gear Brand Set

With each gear piece, players will receive additional bonuses:

Players who equip 1 Piece will receive +10% Status effect Damage

Players who equip 2 Pieces will receive +20% Electricity Protection

Players who equip 3 Pieces will receive +10% SMG Damage

