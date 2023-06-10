All new Exotics in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings

Ubisoft keeps adding brand new Exotics to The Division 2 with every new season. Like in Destiny 2, these Exotic items have special perks that make their wielders exceptionally strong, especially in end-game activities. Furthermore, none of these weapons are actually pay-to-win. There's no way to purchase these items with real-world currency.

Exotic weapons and gear pieces usually reduce the difficulty of any activity. In the case of weapons, the perks on them are usually related to damage output, while those for armor and other gear pieces are usually associated with debuff reduction. With that said, here are all the new Exotics players can pick up in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings.

How many new Exotics exist in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings?

As announced by Ubisoft in its official blog, there are two new Exotics in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings. The first is an Exotic Assault Rifle known as St. Elmos Engine, while the other is an Exotic Holster named Shocker Punch.

As the name suggests, both items are associated with Shock Damage. Here is a quick rundown of how these work in the game.

How does the St. Elmos Engine work?

The St. Elmos Engine is a strong Assault Rifle in The Division 2, boasting a large magazine size of 70 bullets, more than any other Assault Rifle in the game.

The Exotic Perk on this weapon is known as Talent Actum Est. This perk activates when you shoot at an enemy. Whenever you land a hit, you gain one stack of energy. Once this stack reaches 100, your next reload will be filled with shock ammo.

To put it into perspective, for every 100 shots fired at the enemy, you will receive 70 shock rounds. Not only does this make the weapon deadly against random mobs, it also becomes a good DPS choice for boss fights.

How does the Shocker Punch work?

Like the St. Elmos Engine, this Exotic Holster also works with Shock Damage, but has a perk known as Talent Defibrillator. Whenever you're hit and stunned by Shock rounds, this perk will reduce the duration of this effect by 50%. Also, if you're using a shield along with it, you will receive a 100% melee damage boost.

If you're using it in tandem with the St. Elmos Engine, you get an additional 100% melee damage boost. You will also apply Shock damage to anyone standing within a five-meter radius of an enemy hit with a melee attack.

Overall, these two Exotics have made their way into the meta for The Division 2 Year 5 Season 1: Broken Wings, and from the looks of it, there isn't a weapon and gear combination that can match this duo.

