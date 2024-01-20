Is The Division 2 worth playing in 2024?

The Division 2 will complete its fifth year in 2024, and many ARPG (Action role-playing game) fans might wonder if the title is still relevant and worth playing. The short answer to this question is yes, it is worth it, and the reason is the vast overhaul scheduled for the early months of 2024. Alongside the patches, bug fixes, and optimizations, Ubisoft will also introduce new seasonal content, adding to the list of reasons to play The Division 2.

However, if you need more convincing, this article is for you. Let’s go through a few reasons why The Division 2 is worth playing in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Should you play The Division 2 in 2024?

The most basic reasons why you should play The Division 2 in 2024 are the new seasonal content and Project Resolve.

Based on the Project Resolve announcement video that premiered on December 12, 2023, a comprehensive update is scheduled for the early months of 2024. This update aims to tackle game health, stability, and quality-of-life improvements alongside long-requested PvP and PvE balancing, making it worth playing this year.

The expected changes are as follows:

Better performance and reduced crashes across all platforms are expected to be implemented.

Reduced cost in Expertise upgrades

Reduced cost in Optimization

Open-world loots are to be scaled based on World Difficulty.

Recalibration is to be available from inventory.

Third Attribute of every Exotic will be made available for Recalibration.

Skill mods will be reworked.

SHD point cap on skills to be increased to 2000

More fun and rewards will be implemented in Projects and Global Events in the game.

Talent rotation optimization for Countdown, Summit, and Descent

Status Effect rework in PvP. Players can roll and extinguish burns from their bodies. Similarly, standing still will reduce the bleed effect.

Spawn camping protection will be enabled in PvP.

Underperforming weapons will be buffed.

Rogue mechanics will undergo a minor rework.

Perks from the brand sets will be buffed for a more rewarding experience.

Although the developer has kept improving the title with new updates and patches, these upcoming changes will make the game even more polished.

Year 5 to Year 6 roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Furthermore, the Year 5 Season 3 Vanguard is scheduled to begin on February 6, 2024. This season will be the last one before the Year 6 roadmap is set into motion this year. Despite the DLC being delayed into 2025 because of Project Resolve, it can be seen as a blessing in disguise as the developer will focus more on seasonal content and quality-of-life updates.

What makes The Division 2 unique?

The Division 2 is worth playing because of the Recalibration system (Image via Ubisoft)

Compared to other looter shooter titles, The Division 2 has many unique aspects that make it worth playing in 2024. Whether you are a casual or hardcore player, this title has something for you.

The real-world setting is why this game is worth playing in 2024 (Image via Ubisoft)

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where you unite to restabilize society and the areas around Washington DC. Since it is set in a real-world setting, the locations are incredibly lifelike and authentic.

Unlike other offerings in this genre, grinding for any item in The Division 2 is more efficient and enjoyable because of the vast number of activities and the targeted loot farm feature.

One of the main features that makes this title worth playing in 2024 is its excellent recalibration system. With the help of this system, you can change or swap the attributes of weapons and armor sets as desired. This removes the inherent randomness of the loot system and gives you more control over your loadout.